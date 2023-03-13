Home » Investing Articles » Why is the Metro Bank share price tumbling?

Why is the Metro Bank share price tumbling?

The Metro Bank share price has been falling sharply this month but it’s still higher than a year ago. Could it be a bargain for this writer’s portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a rewarding 12 months for investors in Metro Bank (LSE: MTRO), with the shares moving up 31%. But March is looking horrible so far. As I write this on Monday morning, the Metro Bank share price has tumbled 26% so far this month.

Could this be a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Improving business performance

One reason for this month’s share price dive could be disappointment at the bank’s annual results published earlier in March. Assets fell slightly compared to the year before and the bank made a loss after tax of £73m. That is equivalent to around 37% of its market capitalisation.

But things were not all bad.

After all, that loss was still 71% lower than the prior year number. Last year also saw total underlying revenue at Metro Bank rise 31% year on year. That could be a good basis for future growth. While assets fell, the loan book grew by 7%.

Ongoing uncertainty

I think part of the explanation for the recent price fall is ongoing investor uncertainty about whether the transformation at Metro will ultimately deliver the desired results. The bank has described 2023 as a “transitional year”.

While financial performance looks like it is improving, the bank remains loss-making. In fact, its last profit was in 2018.

Although it turned in a profit on an underlying basis in the final quarter of last year, Metro is not out of the woods yet. I think a lot still needs to be done to return the bank to consistent profitability. Its ongoing focus on opening new branches adds an attractive point of customer differentiation compared to many peers. But it could also add costs, eating into profitability.

Is the Metro Bank share price a bargain?

Still, if it can indeed move back into profit on a sustained basis, the current Metro Bank share price could look like a bargain. After all, the shares today cost less than 3% of what they did five years ago, despite climbing in the past 12 months.

That dramatic price fall is a reminder that investors have been upbeat about the prospects at Metro before, only to be later disappointed.

Takeover discussions in 2021 amounted to nothing in the end. As a long-term investor, I think the bank’s shares need to be valued on their underlying basis rather than in the hope that a competitor will try to buy out Metro. In the current environment I think rival banks are likely focused more on their own businesses than growth through acquisition.

To be a bargain at today’s share price, Metro Bank needs to prove in coming years that it can again be consistently profitable. I think it is still far too early for me to believe that confidently. The risks involved mean that I do not see the shares as a bargain.

Right now I am wary of the whole banking sector. There are potential problems ranging from growing customer defaults to possible systemic problems stemming from last week’s collapse of a large US bank. So I will not be buying any bank shares in the near future – including Metro.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Is the Aston Martin share price dip a buying opportunity?

| Kevin Godbold

If current trends continue, the Aston Martin business may become profitable soon. So is the share price fall presenting a…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Shares of this FTSE 100 firm are still good value for money

| Rogier van de Grift

The FTSE 100 made new highs last month. It is still cheaper and has a higher dividend yield than the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Avacta share price about to rocket in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

The Avacta share price is up an incredible 560% in just three years. But could this exciting biotech be about…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How might I profit from stock market volatility?

| Christopher Ruane

Some investors are scared by bouts of stock market volatility. Our writer explains why he sees them as an opportunity…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 deep-value stocks I’d buy right now!

| Ben McPoland

What are some of the best shares to buy right now? This writer thinks these two value stocks offer enticing…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy UK bank shares?

| Stephen Wright

The collapse of a US bank is sending shockwaves through the global banking sector. Is now the time to seize…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Dividend Shares

2 stocks ready to bounce back

| Mark Tovey

I have my sights set on two stocks that I reckon are oversold. I'd load up on both of these…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Down 30% in a week, is the Atlantic Lithium share price now a bargain?

| James Beard

The Atlantic Lithium share price crashed by more than 30% last week. Our writer wants to know whether this represents…

Read more »