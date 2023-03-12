Home » Investing Articles » Looking for cheap FTSE 100 stocks?

Looking for cheap FTSE 100 stocks?

Dr James Fox takes a look at FTSE 100 stocks in the banking sector. Despite record earnings, these stocks trade at favourable valuations.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stocks, on average, trade at a discount relative to their US counterparts. In fact, the index’s average price-to-earnings (P/E) is around 14, while the S&P‘s is closer to 19.

But one sector that trades at lower multiples to the FTSE 100 average is banking. UK banks have pushed upwards around 20% since last summer, but valuations remain attractive.

So, let’s take a closer look UK banking stocks.

Cyclicals

Banks are cyclical stocks, meaning their performance tends to reflect the health of the economy. So, with the forecast for the UK economy looking pretty gloomy, it’s not surprising to see lower valuations.

During recessions or periods of economic upheaval, banks tend to spend more on impairment charges as debt turns bad. Moreover, when economies go into reverse, there’s normally less demand for borrowing, which in turn impacts lending volume.

It’s different this time

Normally, when economies decline, central banks lower interest rates to spur borrowing and get the economy moving. It’s about increasing money supply.

But inflation is a major issue right now, and it’s part of the reason we’re seeing negative growth forecasts. In this environment, the Bank of England needs to increase interest rates — reduce money supply — in order to bring down inflation.

With the economy already weak, it’s a fine balance between reducing inflation and not causing considerable damage to the UK economy. Although, interest rate rises are intended to reduce inflation and economic activity.

What does this mean for banks?

As we saw in full-year results, published by several UK banks in February, impairment charges came in high. With inflation in double digits, and borrowing costs hitting businesses and individuals alike, bad debt soared.

However, interest rates haven’t been this high in over a decade, and this means that net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between lending and savings rates — are expanding. This happens because banks don’t necessarily pass higher lending rates on to savings customers.

As a result, net interest income has surged. For example, Lloyds registered an 14% year-on-year rise in net income. Banks are even earning more interest on central bank deposits.

Valuations

The P/E ratio is by no means the optimal metric for valuing a company. There are lots of ratios and calculations, but the P/E can give us a good idea of relative valuation.

StockPrice-to-earnings
Barclays5.48
Lloyds7
HSBC9.85
Natwest7.9
Standard Chartered9.2

The above table shows us that the UK-focused banks have lower valuations than HSBC and Standard Chartered, which are increasingly operating in high-growth markets.

But all of these stocks trade with P/E ratios below the index average. I actually own all bar Standard Chartered, and I would buy the stock. I don’t normally do this, but I sold Standard Chartered because my returns were already very strong and sometime I cash in. It also offers a meagre 2% dividend yield — much less than the other four banks.

However, I was wrong to sell Standard Chartered, and I’d buy (more of) all of the above stocks for my portfolio. But, as I don’t have the funds available for all five, I’ll be focusing on my favourite, Lloyds, and topping up my position. It’s the most interest rate sensitive, and in the medium term, I see that as a big positive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 top stocks to buy in a market sell-off

| Stephen Wright

A stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity. Stephen Wright is making note of the stocks he’d like…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

NIO stock: a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has had a calamitous fall since reaching astronomic highs during the pandemic. Could investing in this beaten-down growth…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

6.1% dividend yield! A FTSE 250 stock to buy & hold until 2030

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m searching for bargain passive income opportunities to buy today. And this high dividend yield stock may be set to…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Why Taylor Wimpey could be one of the best value stocks to buy today

| Roland Head

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey looks well prepared for a tough market. Roland Head thinks this 7% yielder could be a good…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Moderna shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Moderna shares would have been a good investment two years ago, and takes a closer…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane believes finding the right kind of shares to hold for the long term could help him build a…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 stock I’d put 100% of my money into

| Charlie Carman

Investing 100% of my money into a single stock is a very high-risk strategy. But, if I went all in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett bought this stock last week! Should I?

| Stephen Wright

According to a recent filing, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental Petroleum shares. With price unmoved, should Stephen Wright do…

Read more »