Home » Investing Articles » Does a record high FTSE 100 mean it’s time to sell?

Does a record high FTSE 100 mean it’s time to sell?

This week, the FTSE 100 has sailed past the 8,000 level for the first time in history. What does that mean for our writer’s portfolio and his next move?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been quite a year so far for the flagship FTSE 100 index. This week, the basket of blue-chip firms once more hit an all-time high. It passed the 8,000 mark for the first time.

With markets hitting new heights even while the economic backdrop remains sluggish at best, is it a sign I ought to sell some of my shares in anticipation of a pullback?

Taking a long-term investment approach

My approach to the stock market is based on my belief in long-term investing.

As an investor, over time, there will typically be boom times – and bad times too. Making decisions on the fly in the heat of the moment can lead to costly errors or regrets. That is why I have an investment philosophy I use when considering specific questions, like what to do now the FTSE 100 is in new territory.

So a couple of its elements inform my response to this week’s developments.

Perils of market timing

Trying to decide what will happen next to a stock index can take a lot of time and effort. At best though, it just ends up as an educated guess.

Nobody actually knows what will happen to the FTSE 100 next week, let alone in the months and years to come.

Looking at one data point – in this case the FTSE 100 level – and using it to try and predict what comes next is a form of market timing. The thinking behind such an approach is that I could sell now, wait for the market to crash, then buy the same shares I owned before at a cheaper price.

In theory, I might be able to do that. In practice, trying to time the market can be a costly fool’s errand. Lots of very smart people are constantly trying to figure out where the market will go next. They cannot do it with any certainty — and neither can I.

A market of stocks

Another consideration for me with the leading share index in new territory is that, in a way, it does not matter to me. I own some FTSE 100 shares such as M&G and JD Sports but I do not actually own the index overall. As the saying goes, it is a market of stocks, not a stock market.

In other words, when the FTSE 100 looks cheap, some shares in it may still be overvalued. Conversely, even though it looks high, that does not mean individual shares in it are necessarily expensive. Both M&G and JD Sports are below their all-time highs, for example.

My approach to a soaring FTSE 100

Taken together, those two elements of my investment strategy can be summarised in a single idea.

I am trying to buy shares in outstanding businesses that trade at an attractive price. That has everything to do with my analysis of each individual company’s business and its valuation. It has nothing to do with what is happening to the FTSE 100 index!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

How much are Centrica shares worth?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Centrica shares after the British Gas owner posted headline-grabbing record profits on…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Collective

Why the FTSE 100 is making record highs

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 has been making fresh high after fresh high. Can it really be wise to invest when the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a £1,000 passive income

| Harshil Patel

Investing in quality dividend shares is a great way to earn regular and reliable passive income. Here’s where I'd start…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

How hot dividend stocks could make me £750 a month in income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how to find the sweet spot of dividend yields and how this could enable him to…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why the Aviva share price could get back to 800p

| Kevin Godbold

The Aviva share price hasn't been near 800p for almost 16 years, but here's why I think conditions are changing…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 penny stock I’m buying now

| Muhammad Cheema

CuriosityStream is a US company with great potential. Let’s take a deeper dive below to see why I'm buying more…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 passes 8,000, is the stock market in La-La Land?

| Andrew Mackie

Breaching 8,000 points this week, the FTSE 100 continues to shrug off recessionary fears. The question this writer's asking is:…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce dividend on its way back?

| Christopher Ruane

Will the Rolls-Royce dividend come back when the company reports final results next week? Christopher Ruane is doubtful -- but…

Read more »