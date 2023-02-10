Home » Investing Articles » 5% yield! 6% yield! 7% yield! 3 UK shares I’d buy today

5% yield! 6% yield! 7% yield! 3 UK shares I’d buy today

Christopher Ruane looks at a trio of quarterly-paying dividend shares that offer yields of 5% to 7%. He’d happily buy them them all for his portfolio!

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning dividend shares can be an effortless way to boost my passive income streams. Here is a trio of UK shares yielding at least 5%, all of which I would buy for my portfolio now if I had spare funds to invest.

All pay dividends on a quarterly basis, although no dividend is ever guaranteed.

5%+ yield: Assura

Healthcare landlord Assura (LSE: AGR) has the makings of a long-term cash generation machine. It focuses on building, buying and leasing properties for medical care providers such as doctors’ surgeries and ambulance depots.

Not only do I expect demand for such spaces to be resilient, I like the low risk profile of the tenant base. No tenant is ever guaranteed to pay their rent, but taxpayer-funded healthcare providers seem less likely to default than commercial renters.

That helps the company fund a generous quarterly dividend. It has raised its payout annually in the past few years. The shares now yield 5.9%.

But if Assura really is so attractive, why have its shares fallen 18% over the past year?

I think investors are nervous that rising interest rates could hurt profitability. Assura ended last year with net debt of £1.1bn. I see the price fall as an attractive buying opportunity for my portfolio.

6% yield:  European Assets Trust

Many UK shares have had a great few months since their October lows. Could economic recovery also improve the outlook for their mainland Europe peers?

I think it may. European Assets Trust (LSE: EAT) offers me exposure to small and medium-sized companies on the Continent. Not only does that mean I can get diversified exposure to a range of European markets, I think it could help me benefit from the growth prospects of medium-sized companies when the economic engine starts humming once more.

Despite a dividend cut last month, the investment trust still has a prospective yield of 6%.

Why would I invest in a company that has just slashed its dividend? The trust’s policy is to target paying out 6% of its net asset value each year as dividends in the following 12 months. So although falling stock markets could lead to more cuts in the payout, the reverse is also true. Strong performance this year by companies in which it invests could lead to a bigger dividend in 2024.

7%+ yield: British American Tobacco

With a thumping 7.2% dividend yield, British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) already pays me passive income thanks to my existing shareholding – but I would welcome more.

In fact, I ought to receive more soon, without lifting a finger. Yesterday the company unveiled a 6% increase in its annual dividend per share.

As the results showed, revenue is increasing, cash flows remain gargantuan and the company’s non-cigarette business is growing sales very fast. However, the business remains heavily reliant on cigarettes. The non-cigarette business is still loss-making and may never achieve the sort of margins produced by cigarettes, which are cheap to manufacture. The long-term decline in cigarette smoking therefore poses a risk to profits — and the dividend.

So far, I think the firm has managed this longstanding risk well. Yesterday’s rise was just the latest in more than two decades of annual dividend increases.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy as the UK avoids recession

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 income stocks could deliver terrific investor returns even as the UK economy splutters. Here's why…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

A cheap penny stock to buy in February

| Roland Head

This penny stock looks good and cheap, says Roland Head. With a valuable portfolio of brands, he thinks this specialist…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits new highs, I’d snap up these 2 cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

This week, the FTSE 100 index broke its previous record high. But Christopher Ruane reckons this FTSE 100 duo could…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

ChatGPT vs Bard: is now a great time to buy Alphabet stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Alphabet stock has fallen this month on the back of fears that Microsoft is winning the AI race. Is this…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen due to the high level of economic uncertainty in the UK. Is this a good…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Is this the best income stock to buy this month?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This income stock is an anomaly -- it pays higher income, and more regularly, than most bonds in the market.…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares I’d buy today and hold for decades

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for FTSE 100 dividend shares that I can pretty much buy and forget. These two look like great…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Down 60%, is this growth stock finally a buy in February 2023?

| Gordon Best

Ocado had a difficult 2022 in the market, but does the recent drop in share price make it a great…

Read more »