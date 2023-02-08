Home » Investing Articles » 14 UK stocks JPMorgan is betting will crash and burn!

14 UK stocks JPMorgan is betting will crash and burn!

Finance giant JPMorgan is betting against these 14 UK stocks. Am I considering buying any of these shorted companies for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

JPMorgan is short-selling 14 UK stocks, meaning it expects their share prices to drop. Given the financial services behemoth has 12,000 staff based in London, not to mention high-tech software unavailable to retail investors like me, I’m inclined to take its bets seriously.

Short-selling occurs when an investor borrows shares and sells them on the market, with the aim of buying them back later for less. In essence, short-selling is how prescient investors profit from stock prices falling. Short-sellers will target shares in companies that they believe are heading towards hard times.

JPMorgan’s hitlist

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires that funds disclose their short positions if they surpass a given threshold. Specifically, if an investor’s net short position is equal to or greater than 0.5% of issued share capital, they have to report it.

On 6 February, JPMorgan held reportable short positions in 14 UK stocks. The biggest short position was in FD Technologies, where 1.1% of the company’s issued share capital had been sold short.

FD Technologies provides B2B data analytics services, with 3,000 staff spread across 14 locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is certainly high at 44. However, with revenue soaring by 24% in FY22, FD Technologies has given investors good reason to trade it at growth-stock valuations.

Still, JPMorgan’s 2023 Business Leaders Outlook report shows 69% of UK executives surveyed believe a recession is likely this year. In such an environment, FD Technologies could see demand for its data-driven consultancy services shrivel up.  

Name of share issuerNet short position (%)
FD TECHNOLOGIES1.1
PENNON GROUP 0.77
MOONPIG GROUP 0.75
CURRYS 0.72
ASCENTIAL 0.69
AUCTION TECHNOLOGY GROUP 0.62
HALFORDS GROUP 0.61
MARLOWE0.61
IQE0.6
HELIOS TOWERS 0.6
GB GROUP0.6
WETHERSPOON (J.D.) 0.57
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) 0.56
FEVERTREE DRINKS0.52
Financial Conduct Authority disclosures, February 6 2023

JPMorgan’s other heavily shorted UK stocks include utility company (and the owner of South West Water) Pennon Group, online personalised gift card store Moonpig Group, electricals retailer Currys, and B2B media company Ascential.

Should I buy any of these shorted stocks?

I don’t currently own any of these shorted companies, and I don’t plan to buy any of them.

Of course, JPMorgan doesn’t have a crystal ball. It’s very possible that some of the stocks on its short-selling list will go up in price. The company would then face a stinging loss on its trade.

Looking at the dates when it opened its short positions, I was able to find out its hit-to-miss ratio at the date of writing.

When pigs fly

With all of the resources JPMorgan has at its fingertips, I was surprised to see only three out of its 14 shorted UK stocks have declined in price since the position was opened. Those are Moonpig, which has crashed by 30% since mid-November; Wood Group, which has dropped by 2.9%; and Pennon, which has inched down by 0.16%.

That’s likely because JPMorgan was wrong-footed by the rally in UK stocks over the previous months. Since November last year, the FTSE 350 has rallied by 10%.

Name of share issuerPosition date% price change since short position began
MOONPIG GROUP 14 Nov 2022-29.62%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) 30 Jan 2023-2.89%
PENNON GROUP 13 Dec 2022-0.16%
HALFORDS GROUP 30 Jan 20230.29%
WETHERSPOON (J.D.) 15 Nov 20220.65%
AUCTION TECHNOLOGY GROUP 15 Dec 20221.08%
FEVERTREE DRINKS30 Jan 20231.28%
IQE16 Jan 20233.32%
HELIOS TOWERS 23 Dec 20223.94%
GB GROUP1 Dec 20224.33%
CURRYS 14 Dec 202210.87%
FD Technologies23 Jan 202318.10%
MARLOWE20 Dec 202220.48%
ASCENTIAL 8 Dec 202232.04%
Financial Conduct Authority disclosures, 6 Feb 2023; share-price data from Google

So does that mean I’m mad to ignore the other 11 stocks? I don’t think so. While a rising tide tends to lift all boats, a company’s fundamentals have a habit of catching up with its share price. And although things look rough for JPMorgan right now, it may still end up making a profit on many of these short trades if it holds for long enough.

For that reason, I’m going to be careful to do extra due diligence before buying any of the stocks on this list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With the FTSE 100 climbing, I’d buy these shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Choosing which shares to buy when the FTSE 100 is rising can be harder than when we're in a slump.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

At last, my Lloyds shares are up. But will it last?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have jumped by almost 40% from their October lows. But after such a strong surge in their price,…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I invest for retirement by buying FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

To invest for retirement, this writer buys shares in blue-chip UK firms. Here he explains a trio of reasons he…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price sink below 100p in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Rolls-Royce share price surged over £1 on 2023's first day of trading, and it's stayed there since. Will it…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Down 20% in 5 years, are Centrica shares a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Centrica shares have been climbing steadily since 2020, but they're still on a low fundamental valuation. And the cash is…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

9% yield! Should I buy this FTSE 100 dividend stock in February?

| Gordon Best

Dividend stock M&G is one of the highest-paying shares in the market at the moment, but is it worth buying…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

8.6% dividend yield! Is this the greatest FTSE 100 bargain?

| John Fieldsend

This FTSE 100 stock offers one of the highest dividend yields going. Am I looking at a fantastic bargain or…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in McDonald’s shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

McDonald's shares have outperformed the market for decades. But would I have made any money investing £5,000 in the stock…

Read more »