Home » Investing Articles » Why I’m preparing now for a 2023 stock market correction

Why I’m preparing now for a 2023 stock market correction

Our writer doesn’t know when the next stock market correction will be. That’s precisely why he’s preparing a shopping list of shares right now.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market has been buoyant of late, with the flagship FTSE 100 index of leading British shares edging close to its all-time high this week.

But the economy is struggling with challenges ranging from high inflation to sluggish demand. Sooner or later, I expect the financial markets and the economy to move in a parallel direction again. If business is struggling overall, the market cannot realistically be expected to keep inching upwards.

That is why I am preparing for a stock market correction. I do not know if one will come this year. But I am certain that, sooner or later, we will see a sizeable downward move in the market in a short timeframe. By getting ready for such an event now, I think I can build my wealth. Here’s how.

How price drives value

Sometimes people talk about the valuation of a company, particularly when discussing its market capitalisation. But often what they really mean is not actually value but price. A market-cap, for example, is simply the aggregate price of a company’s shares.

Value is what a firm is actually worth. In an efficient market, a company’s market capitalisation ought to reflect its value. But markets are not always efficient. In a stock market correction, for example, shares can quickly move down in price by 10%, or more. But a firm’s value is unlikely to move around quite as much.

So if the underlying value of the businesses concerned has not similarly shrunk, there might be an opportunity for me to buy high quality companies at attractive prices. That is the investment philosophy of Warren Buffett. I use it to build my own portfolio of high quality shares.

Embracing a stock market correction

Ordinarily though, it can be hard to find such investments. I look at a company like Guinness brewer Diageo or instrument manufacturer Judges Scientific and like the way their business models offer the potential for long-term profits.

But other investors do the same, keeping demand for the shares high. That can push up their prices to a level where I find the businesses attractive – but not their share prices. In fact, that is how I feel about those two businesses currently, along with some others.

So I keep a list of what I think are high quality businesses, with an eye on investing in them if their share price reaches a level I find attractive. That way, if the price suddenly falls, I am ready to make a move.

Preparation is key

In theory, I could just wait for the next stock market correction and see what shares look attractively priced then.

But in such a situation, events can move fast. I may not have time to research companies and take a well-rounded view on whether they fit my investment objectives, let alone whether I see them as attractively valued. A correction can be short-lived.

So that is why I am taking those preparatory steps right now, by hunting for what I think are great businesses with strong long-term profit prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Judges Scientific Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines whether investing in Glencore shares would have rewarded him over the year and asks where will…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is BP still one of the best dividend stocks on the FTSE? I’m not so sure

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed full of top dividend stocks offering generous yields, and this threatens oil giant BP's status…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Alphabet shares: why I’m buying more in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook thinks the future is bright for Alphabet shares and wants to up his investment in 2023.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Where next for the Lloyds share price? Here are 3 scenarios

| Christopher Ruane

This writer thinks the current Lloyds share price might end up offering him good value. So what's holding him back…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These dividend shares offer today’s biggest FTSE 100 yields

| Alan Oscroft

Does it make sense to invest in the FTSE 100 shares offering the biggest dividend yields? It could be a…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top investment trust to earn 5% passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

Buying FTSE 100 shares is a great way to help me build passive income for life. This hugely popular investment…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

7.6% dividend yield! Should I buy Persimmon shares for passive income in 2023?

| Royston Wild

The Persimmon share price currently carries massive dividend yields and ultra-low earnings multiples. Should I buy it for extra income…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 20 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 250 stocks to buy for terrific long-term returns. Here are a couple I think…

Read more »