Home » Investing Articles » 3 investment ideas that could double my money

3 investment ideas that could double my money

Jon Smith points out several stock investment ideas that have the potential to make him some serious returns in coming years.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The beauty of the stock market is that I can make money in a variety of different ways. The most prominent one is from buying a stock and having it appreciate in value. However, I can also profit from dividend income from shares, and other methods. When I’m trying to achieve a 100% return on my money, here are my favourite investment ideas at the moment.

Off to the races

The first idea is a growth compounding strategy. This involves me buying a selection of growth stocks over time. When I look at the five-year historical returns from some growth shares such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix and others, I can forecast using a 10% average annual growth rate.

Let’s say I invest £1,000 in a selection of five top UK growth stocks now. It might seem it would take me a decade to double my money. This is wrong. Thanks to the benefit of compounding, it might only take me seven years to reach £2,000, assuming the 10% growth rate (which, of course, I know isn’t guaranteed).

This speaks to investing with a long-term horizon, as well as being patient! Clearly, growth stocks are higher-risk. In order to potentially enjoy the large returns, I have to accept that some of these companies will fall flat.

Counting the pennies

Another idea I like is trying to double my money by receiving dividends. At first glance it might look like this will take forever to build rewards.

This is true if I choose to take the dividend and spend it now. But what can really speed things up is reinvesting that money back into buying more stocks. For example, let’s say I invest £1,000 in one stock with a dividend yield of 6%. I’ll get £60 over the next year (assuming the dividend doesn’t change).

Instead of keeping this £60, if I buy more shares in the company I’ll have a value of £1,060. The following year, this makes me £63.60!

I feel I can pick a selection of dividend stalwarts with an average yield of 6%. This could include stocks such as BT Group and British American Tobacco.

From reinvesting the dividends, I could double my money in just over 11 years. I have to remember though that a risk is the share prices falling over this time, which could mean that my value is less than double.

Investment ideas from the pros

Finally, I can make use of professional money managers to try and help me achieve above-average returns.

This was highlighted back in 2020 when shares in the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) doubled in the calendar year. Sure, the FTSE 100 and other markets performed well. But it was the smart picks from the fund managers that caused the value of the trust to double over that period.

Last year was a completely different story, with even the professionals losing their Midas touch (SMT shares fell by 34%). Yet I think it’s clear that this area of the market has the potential to provide large returns.

I’d take my £1,000 and split it between traditional trusts like SMT, but also include some private equity exposure such as HarbourVest Global Private Equity.

I’m aiming to put all three ideas into play this year, using the specific stocks mentioned.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, Apple, and British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how putting £3k into FTSE 100 shares could earn me £15+ in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he could invest a few thousand pounds to benefit from the profits made by blue-chip FTSE…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 high-yield bargains I own — and would snap up more of while they’re cheap

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns this trio of high-yield shares already. Here's why he'd happily put more of his money into each…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should investors buy Unilever shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Unilever shares have delivered attractive returns over the long run. Are they still worth buying today? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

2022 new year concept image
Collective

FTSE stocks: the big risers and fallers of 2022

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 kept its head above water in 2022, but the medium- and small-cap indexes struggled. Here are the…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

This popular UK stock is up 31% in a month! Should I join the party?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons why a well-known UK stock has been outperforming recently, along with his outlook for 2023.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d line up a £200 weekly second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he could take if he wanted to earn a second income of several hundred pounds…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Scottish Mortgage shares to rise in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares had a dreadful year in 2022, dropping 46%. Can the FTSE 100 trust make a comeback with…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to boost my passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Property shares like REITs can be great ways to make a second income. Here's a cluster I think investors should…

Read more »