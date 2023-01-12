Home » Investing Articles » Earnings season: Tesco shares look appealing after strong Christmas trading

Earnings season: Tesco shares look appealing after strong Christmas trading

Jon Smith reviews the Christmas trading report and outlines why he thinks Tesco shares could rally from here, despite inflation worries.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This morning, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) released its Q3 and Christmas trading statement. The positive year-on-year growth figures and the hold on market share made for positive reading. Tesco shares haven’t moved much so far this morning, but have jumped 7.8% over the past month in the lead up to the release. Here’s why I think the stock could have further gains ahead this year.

Growth on many fronts

One of the main points that impressed me from the trading update was growth in sales despite tough comparisons with previous years. The business saw growth during the pandemic as it was a provider of essential goods and services. This makes it harder to show an improvement in sales the following year as it’s already set a high bar.

However, in the 19 weeks covered (Q3 + Christmas), group retail sales grew by 6.4% versus last year. It also had a market share of 27.5%. Regarding this, it said that it’s the “only full-line grocer to increase market share versus pre-pandemic.”

As a result, guidance for the full-year was reconfirmed, with operating profit expected to be in the £2.4-5bn range. This would be similar to the figure last year, but up on the previous two years’ results.

Concern around inflation remains

If you’d asked me last autumn if I thought Tesco would outperform over the Christmas period, I’d have been very sceptical. After all, the half-year results showed that operating profit dropped by 43.6%. High inflation and the cost of goods sold squeezed margins for the supermarket.

Inflation still hasn’t peaked in the UK, and although analysts are forecasting that it will soon start to moderate, we’re by no means out of the woods. Interestingly, the word inflation wasn’t used at all in the report, with only one casual mention of the “inflationary environment”.

I feel that rising prices continues to be the largest risk to Tesco shares gaining in value this year. Even if inflation starts to fall, it’s still way above the Bank of England’s 2% target level. Even if it falls to 5%, people are still going to feel the pinch when out shopping. This could negatively impact revenue for Tesco in 2023.

Thinking about the shares

It’s true that Tesco shares haven’t moved much this morning, with the stock up only 0.32% as I write. I feel that some of the good news was already factored in to the share price, before results were released. The stock is up in the past month, reflecting investors’ optimism around the Christmas period.

We already had some evidence that this could be a strong report following Next beating expectations last week.

Tesco shares are still down 16% over the past year. This reflects the concerns around the impact of high inflation. Even though this is still a worry for me, I do think that Tesco could outperform this year and beyond. With a robust market share and clear demand from customers, I’m considering buying the stock now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

6.1% yield! Here’s the BT Group dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

BT's share price carries yields that soar above the FTSE 100 average. But do current dividend forecasts actually make it…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

The pros and cons of buying penny shares in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

A lot of penny shares took a hammering during 2022. Might 2023 be more profitable, or are the potential dangers…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares! Should investors buy these much-loved stocks?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 stocks look terrifically cheap on paper. But does that make them slam-dunk buys for savvy investors?

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

8.1% yield! Is the Aviva share price the greatest FTSE 100 bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Aviva share price provides brilliant all-round value right now. Here's why I'd buy the FTSE 100 business for my…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Dividend Shares

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »