Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Polarean Imaging shares. Should I buy too?

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Polarean Imaging shares. Should I buy too?

Polarean Imaging shares are being snapped up by investors after a big announcement from the company in late December. Ed Sheldon takes a look at the investment case.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Polarean Imaging (LSE: POLX) shares have been getting quite a bit of attention from investors recently. Last week for example, they were among the top 10 most bought shares on Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment platform.

Should I follow the crowd and buy the shares for my own portfolio? Let’s take a look at the investment case.

An introduction to Polarean Imaging

Polarean is a US-based company that operates in the medical imaging research space. As an innovative company, it’s focused on solutions that help with the diagnosis of lung disease.

It specialises in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent. Its technology is designed to provide a novel, non-invasive approach to diagnostics and enable MRI systems to achieve an improved level of pulmonary function imaging.

Founded in 2016, Polarean listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in 2018 via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Currently, it has a market-cap of around £120m, meaning it’s a small company.

The company is led by CEO Richard Hullihen, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the medical imaging industry.

Growth potential

Looking at Polarean Imaging today, there are a couple of things that stand out to me. The first is that in late December, the company’s key product, XENOVIEW, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

XENOVIEW is designed for use with MRI systems for the evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It can provide pulmonologists, surgeons and other respiratory specialists with ventilation maps of patients’ lungs.

FDA approval is a huge achievement for the company. And it could lead to much higher revenues.

It’s worth noting that at present, the one broker covering the stock expects revenue to hit $9.8m in 2023 versus $1.5m in $2022. That’s a substantial increase.

The second thing that stands out to me is that there are some major name investors on board here. Currently, Amati Global Investors, Chelverton Asset Management (which has a great track record with UK growth stocks), and Aviva are some of the biggest shareholders.

This is all very encouraging and leads me to believe there could be significant investment potential here.

A speculative growth stock

Having said that, this stock is speculative in nature. Polarean is not expected to be profitable anytime soon. For 2023, the company is expected to post a net loss of $14.3m. Generally speaking, unprofitable companies are risky investments. One reason for this is that they are hard to value accurately.

Meanwhile, the company may need to raise capital at some point. Earlier in the year, management said the group had enough cash to last until 2024. However, it is burning through its cash pile. So I would not rule out a capital raising in the not-too-distant future. This could put pressure on the share price.

The size of the company also adds risk to the investment case. Typically, the share prices of companies this size are volatile in nature.

My move now

Given the lack of profits, I’m going to leave Polarean Imaging shares on my watchlist for now. The company does appear to have a lot going for it. However, right now, the shares are just a bit too speculative for my liking.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares now, what could my return be this year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the past performance of Rolls-Royce shares and adds in his outlook to decide whether…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Yields of 6.2% and 5.7%! Should I buy these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares for 2023?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares could be the most effective path to solid returns next year. So should I buy these…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Tesco shares lost 24% last year. Should I buy in January?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a threat to supermarket profits and explains why he would still consider adding Tesco shares to his…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Lloyds shares to rip higher in 2023

| John Choong

Lloyds shares didn't have the best 2022, despite rising interest rates. So, can the stock do better with these catalysts…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

How to invest £3,000 in high-yield stocks to earn a second income

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how to invest in high-yield FTSE stocks for income and highlights three shares offering cash payouts of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’m running a mile from

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down two dividend stocks he thinks carry high risk at the moment, based on the outlook for…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 reasons to invest in the FTSE 100 in 2023

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 was the world's best-performing major stock index in 2022. Here's why I think it remains a sound…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock rose 100%! Should I buy?

| John Choong

Warren Buffett's most successful bet last year was his stake in Occidental Petroleum. So, should I be buying the stock?

Read more »