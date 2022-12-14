Home » Investing Articles » I’d start loading up on cheap shares while I can

I’d start loading up on cheap shares while I can

Here’s how our writer considers valuation when looking for cheap shares he can add to his portfolio — and why he’s making hay in the current market’s sunshine.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sometimes, when something hangs around for a while, we think it will be there forever. But nothing lasts that long. That is why if I had spare cash to invest right now I would start loading up on cheap shares while they remain attractively valued.

A lot of UK shares look attractively priced to me right now, relative to their long-term business prospects. I do not expect that to last for long though, which is why I think the time to act is now.

Here are two ways in which I decide whether seemingly cheap shares are attractively valued.

Price and earnings

I commonly look at a company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This basically divides the current market capitalisation of a company (its total price) by the firm’s annual earnings.

Imagine if I wanted to buy a company outright. In theory at least, the price I paid could be funded by debt and I could use future earnings to repay that debt. The smaller the P/E ratio, the fewer the number of years it would be before I was debt-free and owned the firm outright.

In practice, things are more complicated. But I still find the P/E ratio a useful tool when hunting for cheap shares. For example, right now, shares in fashion retailer Superdry trade on a P/E ratio of under four. Banking giant Barclays has a P/E ratio of just four. The list of UK shares with low P/E ratios at the moment goes on and on…

Enterprise value

But a P/E ratio might not tell me the whole story. If I wanted to buy a company, I would need to pay the negotiated price. But I would also take on liability for its debts. So rather than focussing just on the market capitalisation, I also consider a firm’s enterprise value. That is the market capitalisation plus net debt, or minus net cash.

Sometimes this can make a firm more attractive. Victorian Plumbing, for example, ended its financial year with net cash of £46m. That allowed it to start paying dividends.

But firms like Vodafone and British American Tobacco are carrying tens of billions of pounds in debt on their balance sheets. Used wisely, debt can be a helpful tool for companies. But as an investor, I need to be aware of it. What look like cheap shares might not be such good value after all when I consider a company’s debt obligations. One reason Superdry shares have fallen so much is concern about how the company can refinance its existing borrowings.

Even a well-run, profitable company can go bankrupt if its cash flows do not match business needs. That is why understanding debt can help me as an investor.

My hunt for cheap shares

I continue to think a lot of UK shares looks undervalued. That will not be the case forever though, so I have been loading up while I can.

In the case of Superdry, I recently bought the shares despite the debt risk. I like the firm’s unique business and think its shares look undervalued.

When hunting for cheap shares, I always focus on finding quality businesses with a competitive advantage. I then consider their valuation. Price alone is not a good indicator to help me find high-quality cheap shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Superdry Plc, and Victorian Plumbing Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Here’s my biggest investing mistake from the stock market this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a huge missed opportunity in not buying a growth share from the stock market at the…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 reasons 2023 could be a great time to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Could 2023 be the right time to start investing? Our writer outlines a couple of reasons why he thinks the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

8 FTSE 100 shares I’m eyeing for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some FTSE 100 shares he will follow into next year with an eye to buying them…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How a high-yield income portfolio could boost my annual returns by 20%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shows how by allocating even a small portion of his money to high-yield stocks he could potentially increase…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

By investing £100 a week in UK shares like this, I’d aim for £100,000

| Christopher Ruane

By putting some money aside regularly to build a portfolio of UK shares, Christopher Ruane reckons he can build his…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Will the Persimmon share price recover in 2023?

| Roland Head

The Persimmon share price has halved in 2022, but Roland Head thinks the shares are starting to offer good value.

Read more »

A senior man shortlisting stocks at his kitchen table
Investing Articles

Is Glencore’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Glencore share price offers excellent value from both growth and income perspectives. But are the risks of owning it…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

9% yield! This income stock faces challenges but I can’t resist its supercharged dividend

| Harvey Jones

I'd like to add another dividend income stock to my portfolio, and this one’s yield of 9.9% looks good to…

Read more »