Home » Investing Articles » 2 growth stocks I wouldn’t touch with a barge pole

2 growth stocks I wouldn’t touch with a barge pole

Jon Smith reviews two growth stocks with a large presence in the UK that he thinks could struggle with the recession looming.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks have endured a tough 2022. Cuts to global economic growth expectations have pushed shares lower as investors tried to reassess what 2023 and beyond looks like. For some companies, I feel that the coming years won’t be that bad, due to the sector operated in. However, there are some firms I think could really struggle, based on what I’ve seen this year. Here are two examples that are flashing warning signs to me.

I can see what time it is

The first company I’m not keen on is the Watches of Switzerland Group (LSE:WOSG). The share price is down 36% over the past year.

Even though the financial results this year haven’t been bad, I think investors have seen past the short term and are looking at what demand could look like in 2023. Luxury watches are expensive, and unlikely to be in high demand as the UK stays in a recession over the coming year.

In the recent trading update, the business commented that “demand remained strong through the quarter and continues to exceed supply”. Yet my concern here is that watch manufacturers (alongside other industries) have been struggling with supply chain problems. If this starts to ease next year then we could have a large flush of supply but lower demand. This is the worst kind of mix to have.

Finally, the business opened five new showrooms in H1 2022. With most retailers struggling to attract footfall, I don’t see this as a smart move. Rather, I think the company should invest more in the digital side.

For the moment, results are strong. If the revenue and profits continue to improve, the share price could rally next year. This is especially true, given the current depressed level, potentially attracting value buyers.

A growth stock that’s stalling

The second company I won’t invest in is JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW). The stock has dropped by a chunky 51% over the past year.

As one of the leading pub brands in the UK, the company struggled over the pandemic due to restrictions imposed by the government. However, even in the last financial year, the business posted a loss, despite most restrictions being lifted in that trading period. This doesn’t fill me with confidence.

Even when I look forward to next year, I don’t feel that the business will outperform. In a cost-of-living crisis, people are going to cut back. One area will be in eating and drinking out. Why spend a premium to do this when I can buy cheaper produce at the supermarket and eat/drink at home?

Granted, Wetherspoons has the advantage of being priced at the low end of the range when it comes to affordability. Drinks and food are cheap here. This should cushion the fall in demand, as people might still find the money to visit the pub.

On balance, I think the risk versus reward for this growth stock doesn’t add up. I think there are much better options for me to consider elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused shares to buy in December 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’d buy Alphabet stock today for the coming decade

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer takes a look at the long-term outlook for Alphabet stock -- and likes what he finds. Here's why…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £15 a week? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

With £15 a week to spare, our writer sets out how he would take a long-term approach to building a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

How I’d use £10 a day to build snowballing passive income from stocks

| Ben McPoland

Compound interest is so powerful it creates its own snowball effect. Here's how investing just £10 a day could lead…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to target an 8% dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the steps he would take to try and generate £1,600 in dividends each year by investing £20,000…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’ve bought for lifelong passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer shares two recent dividend shares he bought for his ISA. Both are listed on the FTSE 100 and…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £700 a month in dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out three Warren Buffett investing principles he follows as he tries to boost his passive income streams…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

My top 5 stocks to buy in 2023 and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is expecting a recession in 2023. And he’s getting ready by making a list of stocks to buy…

Read more »