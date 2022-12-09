Home » Investing Articles » Will Lloyds shares recover in 2023?

Will Lloyds shares recover in 2023?

Could Lloyds shares come roaring back in 2023 after a disappointing 2022? Christopher Ruane considers the possibilities — and decides not to invest.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2022 has not been a rewarding year for shareholders in banking giant Lloyds (LSE: LLOY). Its shares have dipped 8% since the start of the year.

As the shares offer a 4.6% dividend yield, shareholders have had the blow of a declining share price softened. Nonetheless, if I had bought Lloyds shares at the start of January, I would be in the red.

Longer-term, the picture is also bleak. Lloyds has seen its share price fall 31% in the past five years.

Yet this is the country’s leading mortgage lender, it is hugely profitable and trades on a price-to-earnings ratio in single digits. So should I add Lloyds shares to my portfolio now in the hope of a recovery in 2023?  

Understanding the slide

Before looking forward, it can help to look back. Why has the share price been drifting down, given the company’s impressive business performance? After all, Lloyds reported a profit after tax of £4bn for the first nine months of this year alone.

One reason is the risk a worsening economy poses for a bank that is so dependent on lending to UK borrowers. While that £4bn profit is vast, it is still 26% lower than the equivalent figure in the same period last year. If the economy worsens, profits could shrink further. Normally, if a recession combines with falling house prices, as we are seeing now, loan defaults increase. That would hurt profitability at Lloyds.

The bank has reassured investors that “observed credit performance remains stable, with very modest evidence of deterioration”.

That is positive. But for Lloyds shares to recover in 2023, say to where they were five years ago, I think investors would need to feel confident that the economy was on the front foot again, with booming growth and a decline in default risk. I do not expect 2023 to shape up like that, based on how many challenges the economy currently faces.

How to value Lloyds shares

Even if the prospects are weak, could the ‘Black Horse’ bank’s shares stage a recovery simply because they currently look cheap?

It is true that their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8 is low. But the same might be said of rivals such as NatWest, where the P/E ratio is 11 – or Barclays, where it is just 5.

Investors clearly have doubts about the short- to medium-term outlook for banks with heavy UK exposure. I think those seemingly low P/E ratios are factoring in an expected decline in earnings, like we have seen at Lloyds in the first three quarters of this year. That would mean prospective valuations are not as cheap as they look when using historical data.

I therefore do not expect bargain hunters to pour in and push up the price of Lloyds shares dramatically in 2023.

I’m waiting

I like quite a lot of things about the Lloyds business, from its well-known brands to the strong position in UK mortgage lending. But I think the declining share price reflects ongoing concerns about the UK economy. Until there are more positive indicators on that front, I would not buy Lloyds shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

What could happen to the Shell share price if oil hits $100 again?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is thinking hard about the potential appreciation of the Shell share price, based on the oil price rallying…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy for a 2023 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

There's plenty of time left to use up as much as we can of our 2022-23 Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why Warren Buffett is wrong

| James Beard

Warren Buffett can do little wrong in the eyes of many investors. But I think one of his favourite strategies…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why buying Cineworld shares is not for the faint-hearted

| James Beard

Cineworld shares are the second most risky on the UK stock market. James Beard looks at risk and asks if…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could deliver fantastic investor returns over the next 10 years. This is why I bought…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Kevin Godbold

The Warren Buffett method has the potential to help create meaningful wealth, even after starting at 45 with little or…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

These are the 3 cheapest FTSE 100 stocks. Are they buys for 2023?

| Roland Head

These FTSE 100 stocks boast bargain basement valuations, but are they worth buying for the year ahead? Roland Head investigates.

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Investing in the African future

| Owain Bennallack

We might look at UK-listed firms that have a lot of exposure to the continent.

Read more »