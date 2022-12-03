Home » Investing Articles » Could Scottish Mortgage shares help me ride the next tech boom?

Could Scottish Mortgage shares help me ride the next tech boom?

Scottish Mortgage shares have halved in price in the past year. Our writer explains why he’d buy now to position his portfolio for the long term.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some investors have done very well by owning shares in tech companies when the sector is performing well. That may be through having invested directly in companies like Amazon. It can also be achieved by owning shares in a firm that invests in such business innovators, like the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT).

In the past five years, Scottish Mortgage shares have increased by 79%, largely on the back of its investments in tech companies including Amazon and Tesla.

But recently, the picture has been less pretty. Many tech shares have tumbled in the past year – Amazon is down 44% and Tesla 46% over that period. Scottish Mortgage has seen its net asset value per share tumble on the back of this. Its shares are down 45% over a one-year timeframe.

Are these shares a bargain?

That means I can buy almost two Scottish Mortgage shares for the same money I would have paid for one 12 months ago.

Does that make them a bargain? Not necessarily. Just because a share falls in price does not necessarily make it good value. That depends on what it is worth.

We know what Scottish Mortgage shares are worth in terms of their underlying assets. The trust publishes a daily update of its net asset value, a snapshot of what its underlying assets are priced at.

However, I still do not think that really reflects the trust’s long-term value. After all, it is investing in growing companies trust managers think can grow sales strongly in future. If that happens, their share prices could rise. Just knowing the net asset value of each Scottish Mortgage share today does not help me understand what they are likely to be worth a decade from now.

Impressive tech portfolio

So how can I try to make a valuation of Scottish Mortgage shares? One way would be to consider its current portfolio.

The trust also regularly publishes an updated list of its portfolio. At the moment, it includes a wide range of tech companies, including stakes in listed companies like Amazon and its South American rival MercadoLibre alongside private ones including SpaceX and Northvolt.

Not only are some of those companies ones I expect to do well in future, I could not invest in all of them directly. But buying Scottish Mortgage shares could give me exposure to those businesses.

Boom or bust

Is now a good time for me to increase my exposure to the tech sector though? Prices have fallen sharply, but could still go further. That would likely drag down Scottish Mortgage shares.

Although that is a risk, as a long-term investor I am not focussed on what happens next in the stock market but in what might unfold over years to come. I think the business case for many tech firms is strong – and growing. At some point in future, I expect the sector to boom again.

Buying Scottish Mortgage shares now could help me ride such an upturn. If I had spare cash to invest, I would add them to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Why did this FTSE 100 company soar 26% in November?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the JD Sports share price performance, given the fact that the FTSE 100 stock was a top…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

I’d buy these cheap shares in December and hold for a decade

| John Fieldsend

These cheap shares are down from all-time highs. But does increasing pet ownership and growing subscription numbers spell better days?

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

2 top ways to invest for retirement

| Kevin Godbold

In the absence of inherited wealth, here's how I'm following a two-pronged strategy to invest for retirement within tax-efficient accounts.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how successful he would have been if he'd invested £500 in Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway half…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With hardly any savings at 30, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the Warren Buffett approach to build long-term wealth, even starting out with near-zero…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £850 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a million

| Harshil Patel

With a goal and a strategy, our writer outlines his plan to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA. Discipline,…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Would Rolls-Royce shares meet Buffett’s famed investment criteria?

| Dr. James Fox

Shareholder Dr James Fox explores whether Rolls-Royce shares meet the investing characteristics the Oracle of Omaha looks for in stocks.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d buy right now without hesitation

| Kevin Godbold

The recent bear market has thrown up some attractive opportunities in growth stocks, such as these two with strong underlying…

Read more »