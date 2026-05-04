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Home » Investing Articles » 2 analysts have changed their minds about this FTSE 100 founding member. But I don’t care!

2 analysts have changed their minds about this FTSE 100 founding member. But I don’t care!

Following recent results, this ever-present member of the FTSE 100 has been downgraded by two City brokers. But James Beard isn’t selling up.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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J Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY) was one of the original members of the FTSE 100 when it was launched in January 1984. And while the retailer may no longer be the UK’s largest grocer – it lost its crown to Tesco in 1995 – it comfortably remains in second place. 

However, after the group announced (23 April) its results for the 52 weeks ended 28 February (FY26), investors appeared disappointed and sent its share price 3.7% lower. It also led to a number of City brokers reassessing their price targets and revisiting their ratings for the stock.

As is often the case, opinion’s divided but, generally speaking, the brokers were less favourable to the stock after crunching their way through the numbers.

For shareholders like me, this is obviously disappointing. However, I’m not selling. Here’s why.

BrokerPrevious ratingNew ratingPrevious price target (pence)New price target (pence)
JefferiesHoldHold310310
Goldman SachsBuySell390335
CitiBuyNeutral377335
Deutsche BankBuyBuy360365
Source: London South East

What’s going on?

At first glance, the reaction of investors and brokers is a little puzzling. After all, the headlines from the results were as follows:

  • Retail revenue increased 4.3% year-on-year to £30bn.
  • Grocery sales rose 5.2%.
  • Retail underlying operating profit fell 1.1% to £1bn (a deliberate decision was made not to pass on cost increases to customers).
  • Retail free cash flow improved by 8.1% to £600m.
  • Net debt fell £100m to £5.8bn.
  • Annual dividend hiked by 0.7% to 13.7p.
  • £300m share buyback programme announced.

But what appeared to spook the City was the grocer’s outlook. Why?

Increased uncertainty

Although the group reported a “positive” start to the new financial year with grocery volume growth ahead of the market, it said the “conflict in the Middle East will impact both our customers and our business”.

Describing the consequences as “very uncertain”, it’s expecting to deliver underlying operating profit of £975m-£1.075bn in FY27. It’s a wide range so it’s hard to know what to make of the numbers.

The group’s expecting retail free cash flow of “more than” £500m. Given what’s going on in the world at the moment, this doesn’t seem too bad to me. But I’m aware of the challenges facing the group.

As well as events in the Gulf, the performance of its Argos arm remains a concern. It continues to under-perform the wider group and could be something of a distraction for management.

Also, the UK grocery market remains one of the most competitive around with tight margins and heavy discounting.

But the recent pull back in the retailer’s share price and the modest increase in its dividend has pushed its yield higher. New investors could avail of a 4.2% return (no guarantees, of course).

What am I doing?

The publication of results is often a time when shareholders reflect. I’m no different. And after doing this, I’ve decided to keep hold of my shares. Why?

Importantly, the group’s shown that it’s able to cope with the threat of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, better than some of its rivals. And then there’s its impressive dividend.

Admittedly, its share price is unlikely to go gangbusters but the stock’s defensive properties could be ideal for the uncertain times in which we live.

Personally, I’m going to keep Sainsbury’s in my Stocks and Shares ISA and I believe investors could consider adding it to their own portfolios.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has positions in J Sainsbury Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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