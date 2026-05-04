Here’s how 44,248 shares of this UK dividend stock generate a £10,000 annual passive income

Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look at one of the highest yielding dividend stocks in the FTSE 250 and explains why it comes with a serious risk warning.

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Some income investors prefer investing in steady and predictable dividend stocks, often from blue-chip FTSE 100 businesses. But for those willing to venture off the beaten track, extraordinary income opportunities do exist. And right now, Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH) may be one of them.

This North Sea oil & gas producer is currently offering a staggeringly high 8.2% dividend yield, which isn’t only covered by cash flows but also has a surprisingly low payout ratio of just 58%.

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With each share currently paying out 22.6p in dividends, if I were to buy 44,248 shares today, I could instantly start earning a seemingly secure £10,000 income stream. Sadly, I don’t have the £122,000 this trade would need. But there’s nothing stopping me from steadily buying shares over time to eventually build to this position.

The question is, is Ithaca actually a good investment? Or is the impressive yield too good to be true?

A North Sea powerhouse

Ithaca Energy’s one of the North Sea’s largest independent oil and gas operators, with a sprawling portfolio of producing assets across the UK Continental Shelf.

Following a transformative acquisition in 2024, the business now generates formidable cash flows. In 2025, underlying cash earnings hit $2.0bn, up from $1.4bn the previous year. And even after covering all its capital expenditures, there was still roughly $683m of free cash flow left to cover shareholder payouts.

As a result, gross dividends were hiked by 37.7% last year, from $363m to $500m, boosting the yield to 8.2% even with the share price more than doubling over the last 12 months. And now that oil & gas prices are once again on the rise due to the war in Iran, Ithaca’s profits and, in turn dividends, could once again be on track for an impressive 2026.

But make no mistake, there’s a reason why more investors aren’t taking advantage of this seemingly massive payout.

Why the risk is real

Every element of Ithaca’s cash generation is tied directly to the price of crude oil and natural gas. As previously mentioned, both of these commodities are currently climbing due to a global supply shock. But if the hostilities in the Middle East ease, today’s elevated prices could quickly reverse.

If Ithaca and other producers ramp up production too fast to take advantage of these higher prices, the supply shortage could suddenly flip to a supply glut, sending oil & gas earnings in the wrong direction.

At the same time, UK North Sea producers face specific structural challenges. The UK government’s Energy Profits Levy has meaningfully raised the effective tax rate for operators in the region, making future investment near impossible.

As such, the long-term production trajectory for Ithaca remains shrouded in uncertainty – the complete opposite of most mature dividend stocks.

So where does that leave investors today?

The bottom line

All things considered, Ithaca, while offering a lucrative income opportunity, doesn’t tickle my fancy. The core business appears to be well run. But with regulatory, geopolitical, and government headwinds pressuring the business, today’s impressive cash flows could quickly invert.

For more adventurous investors, there may be a unique opportunity here. But for my income portfolio, I think there are other more promising dividend stocks to consider.