Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 shares I’d never buy!

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d never buy!

There are so many top quality FTSE 100 shares out there that I always have trouble deciding which to buy. But there are also some I don’t want.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors are always looking for the next stock to buy. I’d probably buy around half of all FTSE 100 shares myself, if I had the money. But I expect everyone out there also has some in mind that they’d never buy.

I should probably never say never, and always keep my mind open. But at least as they stand today, I wouldn’t touch these stocks with a bargepole.

Ocado

First up is online grocer Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO). Or do I mean cyber-shopping technology developer Ocado? And that’s the problem. What is it, and what model should I use to value the shares?

Ocado was one of the stock market darlings of the pandemic years. Its share price soared so high its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio reached… oh, wait, there are no profits, so it’s a big negative.

At the interim stage this year, the balance sheet showed £759m of net debt. Ocado looks just like one of those small-cap, jam-tomorrow growth shares. Except it’s in the FTSE 100, with a market-cap of nearly £6bn.

Ocado might reward investors well, or it might wipe out their cash. I have absolutely no idea of how to even guess which way it might go. And that’s why I won’t buy.

BT

My next choice is one I’ve actually come close to buying a number of times over the past few decades, but never have. I’m talking about BT Group (LSE: BT.A).

If we ignore the big share price bubble around the turn of the century, it looks to me as if BT has been eroding shareholder value for decades.

I’ve always kept away for one simple reason. First-half results released in November showed net debt of £19bn, up another £0.8bn since the same time a year ago. That’s way more than BT’s £12bn market-cap. And there’s still a pension fund deficit hanging around too.

The attraction of BT is that the board prioritises dividends, with a forecast yield at 6.2%. So I could ignore everything else and just pocket the cash. But I just can’t bring myself to do it, not with that debt.

IAG

Then I come to International Consolidated Airlines (LSE: IAG), the owner of British Airways and Iberia.

To invest, I want to see some competitive advantage, and reasons for customers to choose a company over its rivals. I see none here. Flyers almost universally buy their tickets solely on price.

I also like a company that has some control over its costs, and some safety margin for handling short-term supply pressures. I see little here. Airlines pay whatever the market demands for fuel, maintenance, landing rights, and all the rest.

As it happens, I think there’s a good chance of a decent long-term recovery at International Consolidated Airlines now. But I’ll never forget the old joke that the best way to become a millionaire in the airline business is to start out as a billionaire. I won’t buy airline shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

With a spare £1,500, I’d buy these top growth stocks in December

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two US-listed growth stocks that he feels have been battered too much over the course of…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here are all the UK shares I’ve been buying in 2022

| Stephen Wright

A volatile stock market has been generating buying opportunities for investors this year. Stephen Wright has been seizing the opportunity…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a 7% dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer generate £1,400 in annual passive income streams by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares with 10% yields to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

I see lots of dividend shares with price falls pushing their yields into double digits. And I'm not just talking…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

How I’d take advantage of a stock market crash in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a stock market crash could happen next year, but also, if it does, how he can…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock turned £5,000 into £65,000! Is it too late to buy?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock constantly makes it onto the list of best UK performers over various time frames. Should I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I would maximise a stocks and shares ISA in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook is looking at how he would take full advantage of a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023. Here’s…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shopify stock today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shopify stock has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. Is this a great buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »