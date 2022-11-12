Home » Investing Articles » Stock market correction 2022: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

Stock market correction 2022: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

The 2022 stock market correction has created a rare opportunity to potentially grow a lucrative Stocks and Shares ISA.

Published
The 2022 stock market correction may have just handed British investors a rare opportunity to propel their Stocks and Shares ISAs to new heights.

While it doesn’t feel like it now, the indiscriminate collapse of share prices this year has created countless buying opportunities. And for patient investors, capitalising on this rare scenario could lead to an impressive £1m portfolio in the long run.

Building a rewarding ISA

Looking back throughout history, there have been plenty of volatile stock market periods. And in each instance of a crash or correction, investor sentiment plummeted to record lows. So it’s unsurprising this pattern is repeating in 2022, with most portfolios seemingly being sold off in a panic.

Yet what many investors appear to be forgetting is how resilient the stock market is. Fun fact, it has a perfect track record of always recovering before rising to new record highs. And immense wealth can be unlocked for those who see the plummeting valuations as an opportunity.

Under average market conditions, the FTSE 100 has historically provided an annual return of around 8%. Assuming an investor can max out their Stocks and Shares ISA each year and replicate this level of return through a low-cost index fund, it would take roughly 20 years to make £1m, starting from scratch.

Yet buying top-notch UK shares today while stock prices are dirt-cheap could drastically reduce that waiting time. Apart from providing a wider margin of safety, the depressed valuations enable investors to capitalise on the momentum of the eventual stock market recovery. And even if a portfolio’s return is only boosted to 10%, that’s enough to wipe out six years from the waiting time!

Nothing comes risk-free

As exciting as becoming a millionaire within the next two decades sounds, there are a few caveats to consider.

While a stock market recovery will almost certainly happen, there is a giant question mark as to when. The recovery may have already started. Or we could actually be only halfway through the chaos. Sadly, it’s impossible to know for sure.

In other words, an investor seeking to capitalise on the stock market volatility today may either see tremendous success in the coming months or watch their portfolio continue to tumble. And if it’s the latter, reaching millionaire status with a Stocks and Shares ISA could take considerably longer than 20 years.

Fortunately, investors can use a simple buying strategy to mitigate this risk. It’s called Pound Cost Averaging.

Instead of investing all their capital in a giant lump sum, individuals can drip-feed money into high-quality companies or index funds over time. That way, they can capitalise on the cheap valuations before prices start to rise. But if prices continue to fall, they still have capital at hand to buy more shares at even better discounts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

