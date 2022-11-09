Home » Investing Articles » Is the falling JD Wetherspoon share price a bargain?

Is the falling JD Wetherspoon share price a bargain?

The JD Wetherspoon share price sank in morning trading after falling badly over the past year. But Christopher Ruane sees a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As an investor, I look for bargains. That means buying into high-quality companies when they are trading at what I regard as an attractive price. That was my rationale for investing in pub operator JD Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW). But, so far, it has been a lousy investment. The JD Wetherspoon share price has more than halved in the past year.

The company fell further in this morning’s trading. It is around 7% down on the day, as I write this on Wednesday morning.

Trading update

The reason for today’s fall is a trading update the company released this morning. In it, Wetherspoon said like-for-like sales in the first 14 weeks of its financial year rose 9.6% compared to the same period last year. Not only that, they were higher than the pre-pandemic 14 weeks ended 3 November 2019. The increase was only 0.4%, but I think it is encouraging to see sales return to those pre-pandemic levels.

I see the improving sales performance as a sign that the pub chain has put pandemic-era challenges behind it and is back to business-as-usual. There is a risk that sales could slow though, as people increasingly have less disposable income. The statement noted that October was “a slightly slower month”.

Challenges for profitability

If sales are recovering though, why did the market react negatively to the trading statement?

I think the concern many investors have is not around top line revenues. Instead, they are worried about bottom line profits. Inflation is affecting the company, which said that it now faces “substantially higher” costs. Higher labour, food and repair expenses could eat into the profitability of a company whose labour-intensive business model involves serving food and drinks in an estate of hundreds of aging pubs.

Overall, it seems Wetherspoon’s business is getting closer to normal, at least in terms of bringing punters through the doors. Now it needs to work on controlling costs to help it improve profitability. That could be a challenge though. While the massive pub group should benefit from economies of scale, many costs like food are largely outside its control.

The company expects to generate a positive cash flow again this financial year. That builds on last year’s return to positive cash flow.

The share price attracts me

Wetherspoon still has a lot of work to do to return to its former levels of profitability. In 2019, it made £73m in post-tax profit. Last year, it was back in the black, but at the much lower level of £19m after tax.

But does that justify the collapse in the JD Wetherspoon share price? I do not think so. Its business model is proven, and I am encouraged by the robust sales figures. Customer demand has returned at scale and in an environment of high inflation, I think the firm’s proven ability to run a lean operation could help its economics.

I continue to own a stake in the company. I see its current share price as a bargain given the proven strength of the Wetherspoon business model and its popularity with customers. If I had spare money to invest, I would act on the JD Wetherspoon share price and increase my stake.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Wetherspoon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! Here’s why I’m using my cash to buy top dividend stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith decides against investing more in Bitcoin and explains why he feels dividend stocks are his best option.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m buying 505 shares of this REIT for £100 in monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

One of the best passive income stocks in my portfolio is a Real Estate Investment Trust. Over time, I’m looking…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy VUSA stock for my portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

VUSA stock provides diversified exposure to the US stock market at a low cost. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

I just invested £3,000 in the stock market. Here are the shares I bought

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is seeing plenty of compelling investment opportunities in the stock market right now. So he's just invested £3k.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock is down 68% and I’m thinking about buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a Warren Buffett-owned technology stock that's nearly 70% off its highs. After its huge decline, he's considering…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

How much could Woodbois shares be worth in 5 years?

| Ben McPoland

Celebrated investor Stanley Druckenmiller says invest in the future, not the present. So how could Woodbois shares be doing in…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Investing Articles

Should I buy boohoo shares today?

| Ben McPoland

Analysts have been queueing up to downgrade the fast fashion stock recently. Is this an opportunity for me to buy…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

With abdrn shares up 35% from their low, do I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Between November 2021 and October 2022, abdrn shares collapsed, losing more than half of their value. But after surging 35%…

Read more »