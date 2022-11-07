Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 recovery: 2 cheap shares I’d buy on their way up 

The FTSE 100 has made a strong move forward, jumping nearly 4% in a week. Since the second week of October, the Footsie has gone up a whopping 7.4%. This strong month of trading is the trend reversal I have been looking for before looking for bargains. Right now, some blue-chip FTSE 100 shares look very cheap and ready for liftoff. Here are two names from my watchlist that look ripe for picking before 2023. 

Dirt-cheap energy share

SSE (LSE:SSE) is an energy company that operates wind farms and hydroelectricity units. It has become a key part of the UK’s push to make renewable energy more affordable and accessible. 

The energy industry has undergone a drastic shift over the last two years. Oil prices have remained close to the $100-mark throughout 2022. This has increased the demand for renewables and I am keen on investing in an FTSE 100 green energy share.

SSE has been growing its wind energy reserves recently. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company was 5% ahead of energy generation targets. Compared to Q1 2021, output increased by 24% year on year.

SSE also expects adjusted earnings per share of at least 120p this year factoring in expenditures and investments in excess of £2.5bn. This shows me that the company is healthy financially despite sizable acquisitions.

SSE shares are currently trading at 1,592p at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.6 times. The FTSE 100 stock also comes with a sizable dividend yield of 5.3% making it a growth option for my portfolio that also offers a lot of value. 

The energy sector is expected to undergo a major shake-up given skyrocketing profits. The recently announced de-facto windfall tax on renewables will cut earnings significantly.  But this is not a permanent move. 

While revenue will drop momentarily, the industry will continue to gain prominence. I think this is the best period for me to invest in renewable energy in the UK. Once the taxes are lifted, earnings will grow, attracting more investor interest. And I am looking to capitalise before this happens. 

Telecom giant with growth potential

Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) shares have been on my watchlist for a while. Owned by Indian giant Bharati Airtel, this FTSE 100 company offers mobile connectivity and digital payment software in 14 major countries across Africa. 

In fact, Africa is a global leader in digital payments and Airtel Money offers comprehensive digital fund transfer solutions, empowering low-income communities. The company is growing its offering by securing more 4G licences and is well positioned to be a 5G giant in the continent. 

Despite a 20% jump in earnings this year, its shares are down 13% this year. It is trading at a P/E ratio of 8.1 times with a dividend yield of 3.6%. To put this context, Airtel Africa shares are up over 240% since the first pandemic crash.

Expansion and the switch to 5G will prove to be cash-intensive. This could drop earnings over the coming months and years depending on when frequency bands are offered to private firms. 

However, I am bullish on the firm’s tested business model and steady recent revenue growth. It currently looks attractive but I am waiting to see price action towards the end of the year before making an investment. 

Suraj Radhakrishnan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

