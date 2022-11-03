Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’d start a Stocks & Shares ISA in November

Here’s why I’d start a Stocks & Shares ISA in November

A Stocks and Shares ISA might not be the most pressing thing for many people right now. But there are some cheap shares out there.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.

The Bank of England has warned us that the UK faces its longest recession in a century. So, starting a Stocks and Shares ISA might not be a high priority for many right now. But I think those who can get started today have the potential to do especially well over the long term.

ISAs are more popular when the economy is going well, stock markets are strong, and company profits are growing. But shares are more likely to be fully valued then, with fewer bargain buys around.

Good times generate demand for shares, and that pushes prices up. But when people are feeling the pinch and have less to invest, stock market enthusiasm falls. And that can mean lower share prices, and better dividend yields.

Dividend yields

The Legal & General share price, for example, has fallen 20% over the past 12 months. But its forecast dividend yield now stands at 8%.

Anyone who bought shares a year ago would be set for a yield of about 6.3%. That’s simply because they’d have paid more for the shares, and the same dividend cash would be a lower percentage of that.

Taylor Wimpey is another example. Its shares are down 40% in 12 months, with the forecast dividend yield up to 9.5%. Buying a year ago, an investor would be looking at only 5.8% on the price paid back then.

These are both in cyclical sectors and look like they’re facing short-term pain. But if we think they have attractive long-term prospects, it makes more sense to me to buy them while they’re down.

Diversification

Buying now does bring short-term risks. And that brings me to a safety measure that I think is especially important at times like this. I’m talking about diversification, and minimising the pain should an individual sector have a tough time.

So, I’d spread my Stocks and Shares ISA investments across different businesses. It can still be stressful in the early days, though. If I had 10 stocks from different sectors in my ISA, I’d consider myself well diversified.

But how can an investor get some early diversification while they’re still building up their pot? I’d always start with a couple of investment trusts.

Investment trusts

I currently own shares in City of London Investment Trust, which invests in a range of UK income shares, and has lifted its annual dividend for more than 50 years in a row. I also hold Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which goes for tech growth stocks, primarily on the US Nasdaq index.

If I started today with just those two, I’d have my money spread across a good number of individual stocks, in various sectors, covering income and growth strategies, and with international diversification thrown in.

None of this is meant to be a recommendation, and nobody should buy any shares without doing their own research and assessing the risks themselves. My point is really that, whatever the likely returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA, we can do better in the long term if we buy when sentiment is weak and shares are cheaper. Like now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City of London Inv Trust and Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy in November

| Alan Oscroft

With a bit of cash to invest for generating income, I'm weighing up some dividend stocks with the best long-term…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

1 share I plan to buy in 2023 for stable passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines a share in the FTSE 350 that he wants to add to his income portfolio for monthly…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

2 of the most popular UK stocks right now, according to investors

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two of the most searched-for UK stocks in the market right now and considers whether he would…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is this UK share’s 25% dividend too good to be true?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines whether this UK share’s incredible dividend yield is a brilliant opportunity or simply too good to be…

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

The Jupiter dividend yield could sink. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

This shareholder reckons the Jupiter dividend could plummet next year under a new policy. Here's why he isn't selling his…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Should I buy Sainsbury’s shares in November?

| Roland Head

Sainsbury's share price may now be in bargain territory, but there's one problem investors should remember, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Meta stock. Should I buy it too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has fallen a long way in 2022 and this is attracting value hunters. Is the tech stock worth…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett owns these 6 stocks. Should I copy him?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the top stocks that Warren Buffett currently owns and compares his own viewpoint on them.

Read more »