Home » Investing Articles » Why I think Alphabet shares are great value

Why I think Alphabet shares are great value

Alphabet shares have lost a quarter of their value over the past year. Our writer explains why he sees this as a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Google can be very helpful when you want to search for things. But parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has not been much help for investors searching for good returns lately. Over the past year, Alphabet shares have lost 25% of their value.

I think they offer great value for my portfolio though, and would consider buying them now if I had spare money to invest. Here is why.

Long-term investing

I am not a short-term trader trying to predict swings in market prices. Instead, I am a believer in long-term investing. I aim to buy small stakes in great companies I think have outstanding business prospects over the course of years or even decades.  

The benefit of such a long-term approach is not just that it can take time for investors to fully appreciate the potential of a company. Rather, it reflects the fact that a great business model can get even better over time, thanks to economies of scale.

For example, building the digital architecture for a service like Alphabet’s YouTube takes significant resources. But once it is up and running, the marginal cost of adding new users is small relative to the potential rewards.

In the same way, if YouTube decides to extend five second adverts to 10 seconds, what would happen? Some users might leave, but I reckon many of them would keep watching – and the platform could earn a lot more from the adverts than before.

The shares and the value of a moat

As I said, it is the long-term potential of the Alphabet business model that attracts me. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett talks about the advantage of a business having a moat. By that he means a competitive advantage that can help give it pricing power. YouTube demonstrates this perfectly, just as the core Google service does. An installed base of users the business understands well and who know how to use its products is a massive business asset.

Alphabet works to keep them through everything from thoughtful interface design to technical reliability. But key to its business prospects is the fact that it enjoys a massive moat. Indeed, Buffett has publicly said he made a mistake by not investing in Alphabet, even though he saw the potential in the business. “We blew it” he has told shareholders in Berkshire Hathaway.

Why I see value

If the business is as good as I think though, why have Alphabet shares been falling?

Partly it reflects some of the challenges the business faces. For example, as many countries face a recession, companies may cut back their advertising budgets. That could hurt sales and profits at Alphabet, for whom advertising is a key source of revenue.

But in the long term, I see Alphabet as a company whose technology, user base and brands give it an outstanding business moat. I think that could help it produce very strong earnings long into the future.

On that basis, I think the current price-to-earnings ratio of 19 might offer me excellent value as a long-term investor.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

After Tuesday’s slide, is the HSBC share price a bargain buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Though the HSBC share price has held up in 2022, it took a hit on Tuesday after the bank's quarterly…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share that is at its lowest price this year

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown highlights the pros and cons of a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low, and why…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best income-focused stocks to buy in October 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Woodbois share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the recent movements in the Woodbois share price and flags up the perils of a…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’d buy in 2023 for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Income investors need to tread carefully given the tough outlook for 2023. Here are two dividend stocks I'd buy to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a million by investing £1,000 each month in shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would aim for a million in a couple of decades through steady investment in both…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

The Next share price is picking up. Has it passed rock bottom?

| Alan Oscroft

There's surely only so far the Next share price can fall, isn't there? Things could change when we see the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why I’d add this share to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the latest share he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »