Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

boohoo shares have suffered recently, but could the company turn it around in the coming years? Yasmin Rufo takes a deeper look.

Latest posts by Yasmin Rufo (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

boohoo (LSE: BOO) shares have turned from everybody’s favourite growth stock into a huge disappointment. So, let’s take a closer look at the company’s past performance and see how much I’d have if I’d invested £1,000 in the stock at the start of 2022. 

The numbers 

The FTSE AIM stock has been rather volatile since the onset of the pandemic. In March 2020, it crashed to 180p. But it quickly rose to an all-time high of over 400p that summer, partly driven by increased demand for online shopping. 

Since then, the shares have performed badly and are down 70% year-to-date and 81% in the past year. The stock now trades at just 36p. 

That means if I’d invested my £1,000 in boohoo inthe New Year, I’d be left with a worrying £300 now. 

How has this happened?

Since allegations of bad working conditions in its supply chain in summer 2020, boohoo has had a run of negative press. 

The company, alongside its fast-fashion peer ASOS, is still being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for misleading sustainability claims on its website. 

boohoo’s inability to shake off the bad news has spooked investors and led to a massive sell-off in the stock. 

The company’s financials are also worrying. In 2021, it announced a pre-tax profit of £125m and net cash holdings of £276m. The FY22 results showed that pre-tax profit sank to a mere £8m, while net cash holdings plummeted to £1.3m. 

There are also concerns that Chinese rival Shein will grab more of boohoo’s market share, as well as worries for the whole fast-fashion sector as consumers (and government regulations) become more eco-focused.

Future Plans

Yet I don’t think boohoo’s future demise is a foregone conclusion. There are some positive figures and news that give me hope. 

First, recent results show some improvement on past performance. Revenue is now almost £2bn, a 14% increase year on year. The business has also seen a 43% increase in active customers since 2020 — this list now sits at 20m people. 

Despite boohoo’s poor sustainability credentials, its drive to improve its record (overseen by Sir Brian Leveson) has meant big supply chain changes. And the recent partnership with Kourtney Kardashian Barker could help change this image. Her role as a sustainability ambassador could resonate with the shoppers it wants to reach. 

Also important to remember is that boohoo owns brands such as Debenhams, NastyGal, PrettyLittleThing and Karen Millen. The wide-ranging portfolio means it reaches a wide variety of consumers. Further acquisitions of higher-end high-street brands could result in even further diversification of customers. 

Should I buy boohoo shares now? 

The road ahead for the fast fashion industry and boohoo looks shaky. 

There were some glimmers of hope in its recent earnings, and new brand partnerships could lead to the online retailer gaining even more consumers. 

However, with the company is still under investigation by the CMA and with it being the most shorted UK stock right now, I think there are better companies to for me invest in.

Right now, I won’t be adding boohoo to my portfolio. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks could be set for big moves in November

| Paul Summers

Many FTSE 100 stocks are down to report to the market next month. Our writer picks out three he'll be…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares worth buying at 2p?

| John Choong

Woodbois shares have now hit 2p and are trading at a P/E ratio of less than 1. With that in…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 growth share I’d add to my portfolio that also pays dividends

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a growth share in the FTSE 350 that he'd be tempted to add to his holdings for…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

1 battered growth stock I’d avoid like the plague

| Ben McPoland

Extreme volatility in the market is throwing up some attractive bargains. But I definitely don't think this growth stock is…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d use £30k to aim for a million from this stock market correction

| Kevin Godbold

McKinley Capital Management's John Guerard expects "substantial" returns from shares and I'd aim for a million over the long term…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Are Shell shares the best buy for dividend investors?

| Roland Head

The oil giant's dividend has risen fast after being slashed in 2020. Roland Head wonders if Shell shares are still…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are Persimmon shares a brilliant bargain buy?

| Paul Summers

Persimmon shares have been walloped in 2022. But are they worth me buying now or should I steer clear of…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to replace my salary with a passive income from dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a diverse range of high-quality dividend shares could unlock a substantial passive income in the long term.

Read more »