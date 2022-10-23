Home » Investing Articles » Zero savings at 35? I’d build wealth like Warren Buffett!

Zero savings at 35? I’d build wealth like Warren Buffett!

How has Warren Buffett created wealth? Christopher Ruane looks at three of his investing principles — and explains how he’d use them.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

While billionaires such as investor Warren Buffett may be rolling in cash, many people are not. Although he was born into a well-off family, Buffett is self-made. His financial success is the result of applying some straightforward investment principles across many years.

His career shows that a long-term timeframe can help investment returns. So if I was in my thirties and had no savings, I believe following these Buffett principles could still help me build wealth. Here are three of them.

Simple not complicated

Some people have the idea that building wealth must involve investing in some very complex businesses.

Not Buffett. He sticks to what he calls his circle of competence – areas and industries he understands. I think doing the same could put me in a better position to assess whether a company has promising prospects and how attractive its share price is.

Buffett also tends to invest in industries that have fairly straightforward, well-proven business models such as retail, insurance and railways. That sets him apart from some investors who put their money into firms that lack transparency and rely on financial engineering.

Conviction investing

Buffett passes a lot of investment opportunities by. In fact, over the course of his long career, I reckon he has passed over thousands. That is because he is what I would term a conviction investor. He does not buy shares in companies he simply thinks could do well. He does not invest based on a hunch, or a good feeling about management.

Instead, he waits until he feels very confident a business is a great investment. That allows him a margin of error compared to investing in companies he thinks are merely good.

By waiting for those truly great investment opportunities, Buffett has been able to build huge wealth. Even the ‘Sage of Omaha’ is not always right though, so he diversifies across a range of shares. As a private investor, I think that is a wise risk-management principle for me to adopt too.

Warren Buffett and dividends

A lot of investors spend time considering whether they should focus on growth or income shares. Buffett invests in both. He certainly recognises the lucrative potential of dividends and some of his holdings generate large amounts of cash. But he also invests in shares that have a low dividend yield, such as Apple.

He recognises that building wealth can come from earning dividends, profiting from share price growth – or both. So although Buffett owns income shares, dividends are not a prerequisite for him to invest.

I think that is a useful lesson for me. If I wanted to build wealth, dividends could help me do it – but so could share price growth. Rather than restricting myself to only one style of investing, I would keep the Buffett approach in mind and focus on my long-term goal of building wealth.

There is more than one way to skin a cat, after all.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Tesco shares look tasty to me! Here’s why

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesco shares have lost more than a quarter of their value in 2022. After steep falls this year, this FTSE…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 dividend share I’m holding and one I’d sell!

| Royston Wild

I’m exploring some of the FTSE index's cheapest dividend stocks. Here's one I plan to cling onto, and one I…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Why I’m shunning Rolls-Royce shares and what I’d buy instead

| Kevin Godbold

The Rolls-Royce share price may be down but I'm out, and I'm watching a different company's stock in the industrial…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy growth shares and cyclicals like these 3?

| Kevin Godbold

I'm using the ideas of Jim Slater and his Zulu principle to target growth shares and fallen cyclicals for my…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 cheap dividend shares I’d buy for lifelong passive income

| Royston Wild

Plenty of top-quality stocks are trading ultra cheaply today. Here are three I'd buy following recent stock market volatility (including…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Are we about to see the great stock market recovery of 2022?

| Kevin Godbold

Recent upbeat trading statements from several companies mean the stock market could be undervaluing many businesses right now. 

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 investment ideas for lifelong passive income

| Charlie Carman

Our writer considers five different types of investments that could form the building blocks of his diversified passive income portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 3,559 shares of this FTSE stock for a £150 monthly income

| Roland Head

As a dividend investor, I'm keen to build a portfolio that generates a reliable income. I reckon this FTSE share…

Read more »