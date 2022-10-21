Home » Investing Articles » After a tough 2022, I’d buy this FTSE 100 share

After a tough 2022, I’d buy this FTSE 100 share

Gabriel McKeown identifies a FTSE 100 share that has struggled considerably in 2022, but would still be a good company to add to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Yellow number one sitting on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 has had a tough time in 2022, with significant fluctuations throughout the year, and a drop of over 6% year to date. This has made it incredibly difficult for UK investors to decide where to put their money. Many of my favourite sectors have suffered intensely, making finding the right opportunity harder than in previous years.

Despite this, I have found a company that has experienced considerable falls in share price over the last three quarters, and now presents a good opportunity for investment, in my opinion.

The company I am referring to is Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO), one of the largest online-only grocers in the world. The business operates almost entirely in the United Kingdom and has two main business areas: Retail and Logistics Solutions.

It is fair to say that the group hasn’t had the best start to the year, as its share price is down 71.8% since the beginning of 2022. Furthermore, the share price is down almost 84% since its peak in 2022. This is not a hugely encouraging sign, although it may still present an opportunity to invest at levels that are considered undervalued.

Underlying fundamentals

When looking at the underlying fundamentals, it is clear that Ocado has struggled with consistent profitability since its inception. This is normally the case when rapid growth is the priority. The fact that turnover has been growing consistently year on year confirms this is likely the focus.

In addition, despite Ocado’s borrowing accelerating from pre-pandemic levels, this has been accompanied by rising levels of cash and equivalents, which has kept net borrowing at a more manageable level. Net asset value is now around 40% of market capitalisation, which is quite encouraging for a growth company.

Growth opportunity

Another factor to consider, which falls outside standard fundamental analysis, is the progress being made by logistic solutions. It is this area that focuses on Ocado’s unique approach to order fulfilment, utilising high-tech factories and robot packing to completely revolutionise the grocery processing experience.

I believe it is the potential within this area of the business that the market tends to overlook. Continued developments within its software and hardware offering could help drive growth forward. This could help Ocado exceed the levels of its competitors within the supermarket and grocery sector.

Despite this, it’s important not to ignore the reasons why the share has fallen out of favour with the market. The company has seen large falls in profit levels and margins, and if top-level growth starts to fall, this could be a problem.

Nonetheless, I believe this fall has presented a good opportunity. This could allow me to invest in a high-quality growth company at an attractive valuation. Therefore, I would add Ocado to my portfolio once I achieve the necessary liquidity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons Tesco shares could be ideal for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights three attractive features he sees in Tesco shares as a possible investment for his pension -- but…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Buying these cheap shares could give me £1,000 of passive income a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my latest hunt for extra passive income, I found one UK share that pays nearly 20% a year in…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Have we finally hit the turnaround point for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen further in 2022. Despite the latest stock market turmoil, might they have finally bottomed out?

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is near its year lows. I’d snap up these shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights a trio of FTSE 100 shares that have fallen in price and that he would happily buy…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Since ditching the Royal Mail name, International Distributions Services shares have crashed!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in Royal Mail have crashed by over a third since it decided to change its name to International Distributions…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the boohoo share price an incredible bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

As a shareholder, Christopher Ruane has watched the collapsing boohoo share price with despair. Here he explains why he still…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My Persimmon shares have crashed 35%! Do I sell now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Persimmon shares have more than halved over the past 12 months, but they keep falling. Having lost more than a…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is down 16% in a year. Will it start climbing soon?

| Christopher Ruane

Despite falling 16% over the past year, the Lloyds share price still doesn't tempt our writer to buy into the…

Read more »