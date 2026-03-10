Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » These 2 UK stocks just got insanely cheap

These 2 UK stocks just got insanely cheap

Jon Smith reviews a couple of UK stocks that have experienced double-digit percentage falls within the past month. He thinks that means they’re undervalued.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

The UK stock market has moved lower over the past week amid rising tensions in the Middle East. This is understandable, but I believe some UK stocks have been caught up in the sell-off despite not really being that negatively impacted.

As a result, some are starting to look very cheap. Time to consider buying?

A sector in focus

First up is Pollen Street Group (LSE:POLN). The alternative investment manager has seen the share price fall 18% in the past month alone. But over the past year, it’s still up 5%.

The move lower is partly due to concern about private equity and private credit funds. Given the volatility in the markets right now, people are a bit scared about private markets where liquidity isn’t that high. What I mean is that it’s harder to sell a holding in a private company or recoup a private loan than if it were publicly listed.

However, I don’t see this as being a fundamental problem for the long term. Pollen Street’s continuing to outperform in its investment strategies. The latest company update from November showed total assets under management reached £6.7bn, up 32% from the same time period last year.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, the short-term move lower has pushed the stock to cheap levels. It’s well below the FTSE 250 average ratio.

What makes it look seriously undervalued is the fact that the drop over the past month doesn’t match the company’s growth trajectory. As a result, it appears to me this dip’s being driven more by general investor fear than by anything more serious. Of course, the risk is that the fear compounds, which could result in the next earnings report detailing a fall in assets under management and therefore impacting profitability.

Rebuilding brand reputation

Next up is WH Smith (LSE:SMWH). The stock’s down 15% in the past month, bringing the total fall over the last year to 45%.

It’s true that the move lower in the past week has been driven by concerns in the Middle East. A trading update from last week spoke about how they are mindful of “the impact that this is having on passenger numbers across our key markets”. Further, the broader move over the last year speaks to accounting problems that surfaced last August. This remains an ongoing reputational risk.

Yet the drop in the past week has pushed the stock down to the lowest level in well over a decade. When I take a step back, I think this makes the stock look very cheap.

I don’t expect the conflict in the Middle East to last long. This should act to minimise the revenue hit for the company. Is profitability going to fall by 15% because of a conflict that has existed for a couple of weeks? I don’t think so, which makes the share price move of 15% seem a little overdone.

Further, the bulk of the crash from last summer wasn’t due to business deterioration but a financial reporting issue. If the company can move on from this and show more controls are in place, the stock should be able to recover. As a result, I think both Pollen Street and WH Smith are worth considering as potentially cheap purchases right now.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks are now dirt cheap!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy as the market slumps? Here's a fallen hero to consider --…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares rise 25% or 39% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are expected to rebound after sinking to fresh multi-month peaks. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the FTSE…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income 1,500 Tesco shares pay

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why Tesco shares have rocketed in the past two years, and what that means for the passive…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Greggs shares are at a 5-year low. Is this a chance to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Greggs' shares are close to their lowest point in over five years. But with sales starting to pick up, is…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares double in 2026, and is it time to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian has found several catalysts that could send Lloyds' shares rocketing in 2026! Is now the time to back…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

£500 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 weeks ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares continue to surge as earnings once again beat expectations allowing shareholders to make even more money.

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Will the Iran war trigger a stock market crash?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that's surging amid the current geopolitical instability and a jittery stock market.

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if ISA investors should consider investing their money in a SIPP instead this year

| Harvey Jones

Investors have less than a month to contribute to this year's ISA allowance but Harvey Jones says they shouldn't ignore…

Read more »