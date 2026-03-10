Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A superb 7.7% forecast yield! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE passive income superstar?

A superb 7.7% forecast yield! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE passive income superstar?

My passive income portfolio is geared to maximising my dividend income with little effort from me, so should I buy more of this FTSE 100 high-yielder?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

Legendary investor Warren Buffett captured the essence of passive income, in my view. He said:“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

The best way I have found of doing this is through dividend income paid by shares. The only real effort here is choosing the right stocks in the first place, and then periodically monitoring their progress.

One such share in my passive income portfolio is Aviva (LSE: AV). Its recent share price drop has pushed the dividend even higher. This means my regular income from the stock should increase over time.

So, should I buy more now?

What yield am I after and why?

Dividend yields can change, as share prices move and annual payouts alter — while my minimum long-term requirement remains at around 7% a year.

The reason for this figure is that it acts as compensation for the additional risk of investing in shares over no risk at all. Taking no risk at all is reflected in the ‘risk-free rate’ (the 10-year UK gilt yield), which is currently 4.7%. I see the extra return as reasonable compensation.

By contrast, the present average FTSE 100 dividend yield is just 3.1% and the FTSE 250’s just 3.3%.

On a rising trend?

Aviva’s current dividend yield is 6.4% — below the minimum I want. However, analysts forecast that the insurance and investment giant will raise its payouts to 41.6p this year, 44.7p next year, and 46.9p in 2028.

This is in line with rising forecasts for the firm’s earnings growth. This is ultimately what powers any firm’s dividend (and share price) higher over time. In Aviva’s case, the projections are for average annual growth here of 45% over the medium term.

A risk to these numbers is a further surge in the cost of living that may prompt investors to close accounts.

Even so, the expected dividends would generate respective annual dividend yields of 6.8%, 7.3%, and 7.7%. It is clearly a rising trend, ending well above my required 7%.

How much passive income?

My £20,000 holding in Aviva on the (admittedly not guaranteed) 7.7% average yield would make my £23,089 in passive income over 10 years. Over 30 years, this would rise to £180,007.

This matches the classic 30-year investment horizon — starting in one’s early 20s and running to around age 50, when early‑retirement options emerge.

These numbers also reflect the dividends being reinvested into the stock over the period to harness the power of ‘dividend compounding’.

By the end of the 30-year period, my holding would be worth £200,007. This would be paying me a yearly income from dividends of £15,401. And all with very little effort from me.

My investment view

The dividend yield forecasts for Aviva are strong and the long-term passive income it can generate is high.

My discounted cash flow analysis (including a 7.2% discount rate) also highlights a potential 52% undervaluation in the share price. Other analysts’ projections may be more conservative, but this strongly suggests there could be meaningful long-term price gains too.

Given this, I will keep my holding and am also looking at other high-yielding stocks that have caught my eye. I think it is worth other investors’ consideration too.

Simon Watkins has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Around £16 now, here’s why Greggs shares ‘should’ be trading just over £25

| Simon Watkins

Greggs shares are trading at a serious discount to where they ‘should’ be, based on record sales, iconic branding and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play has held its payout steady for years and is now showing early signs of renewed…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares surge on energy prices, yet still look cheap. What’s the market missing?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent energy-price-led spike, BP shares look deeply undervalued just as cash flows strengthen and dividends climb. So, is…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing For Beginners

These 2 UK stocks just got insanely cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a couple of UK stocks that have experienced double-digit percentage falls within the past month. He thinks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

With global markets in meltdown, which UK shares are investors buying?

| James Beard

With events in the Middle East causing stock market chaos, here are the UK shares being bought by users of…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This growth stock just rocketed 43% in my ISA! What the heck is going on?

| Ben McPoland

Despite surging 43% yesterday, this growth stock remains 65% lower than it was just five months ago. Is it worth…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

A stock market crash may be coming! 3 tips for ISA holders

| James Beard

Investors have enjoyed tremendous gains in recent years. But with another stock market crash likely, what can be done to…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks are now dirt cheap!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy as the market slumps? Here's a fallen hero to consider --…

Read more »