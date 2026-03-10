Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks are now dirt cheap!

These 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks are now dirt cheap!

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy as the market slumps? Here’s a fallen hero to consider — alongside two FTSE 250 bargains that merit attention.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

Stock markets are plunging, leaving many FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks with rock-bottom valuations. Whether you’re looking for top growth shares or dependable dividend payers, there are plenty of blue-chips out there offering supreme value.

JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Grainger (LSE:GRI) and TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) are three that have caught my eye this month. Each comes with an ultra-low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. But that’s not all that makes them great value stocks to consider buying.

Here’s why they could be too cheap for investors to ignore.

Fashion and sports star

Retailers like JD Sports face severe challenges as surging oil prices fuel inflationary pressures. But could this be baked into this FTSE 100 share’s current valuation? I think so. Fresh share price weakness leaves the sportswear giant on a forward P/E ratio of 6.5 times.

The good news for JD is key brands like Nike and Adidas are regaining popularity with consumers, latest financials show. Collectively, these top-tier brands make up the lion’s share of company sales. Even if shopper spending power becomes more constrained, their excellent brand power could support strong sales at the retailer.

Longer term, I’m optimistic JD’s profits could soar from today’s levels as global store expansion rolls on. Recent price weakness represents a new dip opportunity to consider.

Top trust

Grainger is one of the most attractive dividend stocks on offer today, in my view. Like all real estate investment trusts (REITs), it has to pay 90% or more of its rental profits out in cash to investors.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

That’s not all. It’s Britain’s largest listed operator in that most defensive of sectors: residential property. So even if economic conditions worsen and inflation bursts higher, rental income should remain broadly stable.

Higher interest rates will likely hit its share price by raising borrowing costs. This could also weigh on its growth prospects by making new housing developments prohibitively expensive. However, those REIT rules mean Grainger should still be a reliable and generous dividend growth stock.

City analysts agree, meaning a huge dividend yield of 5.1% for this financial year (to September 2025). A forward P/E ratio of 8.9 times provides an extra sweetener for value investors.

The best bank?

TBC Bank is one of the hottest growth stocks out there, in my view. Unlike Lloyds, for instance, which operates in a very mature market, this FTSE 250 bank operates in the fertile Georgian marketplace. This is one that offers the stunning combination of low product penetration and surging demand as the local economy booms.

Like other banking stocks, TBC also stands to gain from more favourable interest rates that’ll boost margins. Rising inflationary pressures are feeding expectations that central banks will stop cutting — or perhaps even hike — their lending rates.

I don’t think these factors are reflected in TBC’s low forward P/E ratio of 5.6 times. Growth could be impacted if the National Bank of Georgia raises rates, hurting the domestic economy. But I think the bank’s challenges are more than baked into that low earnings multiple.

One final thing: the dividend here for 2026 is a gigantic 6.5%.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Around £16 now, here’s why Greggs shares ‘should’ be trading just over £25

| Simon Watkins

Greggs shares are trading at a serious discount to where they ‘should’ be, based on record sales, iconic branding and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play has held its payout steady for years and is now showing early signs of renewed…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares surge on energy prices, yet still look cheap. What’s the market missing?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent energy-price-led spike, BP shares look deeply undervalued just as cash flows strengthen and dividends climb. So, is…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A superb 7.7% forecast yield! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE passive income superstar?

| Simon Watkins

My passive income portfolio is geared to maximising my dividend income with little effort from me, so should I buy…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing For Beginners

These 2 UK stocks just got insanely cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a couple of UK stocks that have experienced double-digit percentage falls within the past month. He thinks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

With global markets in meltdown, which UK shares are investors buying?

| James Beard

With events in the Middle East causing stock market chaos, here are the UK shares being bought by users of…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This growth stock just rocketed 43% in my ISA! What the heck is going on?

| Ben McPoland

Despite surging 43% yesterday, this growth stock remains 65% lower than it was just five months ago. Is it worth…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

A stock market crash may be coming! 3 tips for ISA holders

| James Beard

Investors have enjoyed tremendous gains in recent years. But with another stock market crash likely, what can be done to…

Read more »