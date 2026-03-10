Motley Fool Premium
This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

This FTSE 250 income play has held its payout steady for years and is now showing early signs of renewed momentum, so is this the time for me to buy more?

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Global investment manager Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) has quietly become one of the FTSE 250’s more dependable high-income names. It has held its dividend steady through a multi-year restructuring while offering a yield well ahead of the wider market.

The business is now leaner, more focused and generating the cash flow needed to support that payout through the next phase of its transition. In effect, investors today are being paid a premium yield to wait for the strategy to mature.

So, how much can be made from the stock going forward?

The restructuring plan

Following its demotion from the FTSE 100, Aberdeen implemented a restructuring plan. This comprised three key elements: simplifying the organisation, reducing costs, and boosting profitability.

Simplification involved selling non-core assets and refocusing on its interactive investor (ii), Adviser, and Investments divisions.

Cost reduction focused on delivering at least £150m in annual savings by the end of 2025. Much of this came through removing layers of middle management.

And the final element was reshaping its core businesses through strategic repositioning and repricing to clients.

Has it been reflected in results?

A risk ahead is that this restructuring plan falters for some reason. However, Aberdeen’s full-year 2025 results, released on 3 March, appear to show the plan translating into strong operational momentum.

Profit before tax rose 76% year on year to £442m, driven by a robust operating performance. Diluted earnings per share increased 63% to 21.2p as higher profits and investment returns lifted the bottom line.

Adjusted capital generation grew 5% to £323m, supported by stronger operating profits and lower restructuring and transaction costs. Group assets under management and administration increased 9% to £556bn, with strong ii inflows offsetting outflows elsewhere.

Looking at 2026, management expects adjusted operating profit of at least £300m and net capital generation of around £300m in 2026. Capital generation over the medium term (to end-2028) is targeted to grow 5%–10% annually once the 2026 goal is met.

All these trends align with management’s three-year plan to rebuild flows, lift margins and shift the group further toward scalable, platform-led earnings. And this is a trajectory that underpins the dividend while the wider transition continues.

How much dividend income?

Aberdeen has paid the same 14.6p dividend every year since 2020. And analysts forecast it will continue to do so each year to the end of 2028.

On the current share price of £1.99, this gives a dividend yield of 7.3%. By comparison, the average dividend return of the FTSE 250 is just 3.3%.

So, my £20,000 holding in the firm could make me £21,410 in dividends after 10 years. This is based on an average 7.3% yield, although this can go down as well as up. It is also based on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock to harness the power of ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, the dividends could be £157,523 after 30 years. Including the £20,000 stake, the holding could be worth £177,523 by then. And this could pay me £12,959 a year in dividend income by that point!

Given this and the potential for share price gains too, I will be adding to my holding in the company as soon as possible.

Simon Watkins has positions in aberdeen group.

