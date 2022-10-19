Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Centrica share price?

What’s going on with the Centrica share price?

The Centrica share price has fallen over the past few months. Our writer considers why — and what it means for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

A few months ago, there seemed to be a lot of good news for British Gas owner Centrica (LSE: CNA). The company was back in profit and had restored its dividend. High gas prices — while painful for many customers — looked like they might boost the company’s profits. Despite that, the Centrica share price is now 4% below where it started the year.

It is still 21% higher than it was a year ago. But the buoyant share price of the summer now seems like a thing of the past. Why is that – and does it offer a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Positive business momentum

Whatever has been going on with the share price, it is worth recognising that the Centrica business has been looking in better shape recently than it did for a long time.

The firm has streamlined through asset sales, giving it more strategic focus as well as a far healthier balance sheet. The company ended its first half with net cash of over £300m, reflecting a very impressive £4.2bn of debt reduction since the middle of 2019.

Despite long-term decline in its customer base, the firm still has a very strong foothold in the UK gas market. It ended H1 with almost 8m residential and small business customers. That was actually a modest increase on the customer base of a year previously, although still far below the glory days of a few years ago.

Valuation questions

Given all that, why is the Centrica share price losing ground? At face value, the debt-free company’s price-to-earnings ratio of under eight looks cheap.

But I think that reflects several concerns investors like me have about the prospects for Centrica. Gas prices are a double-edged sword for the company. Even when they are high, there is a political risk that perceived profiteering could lead to regulatory intervention such as price caps. As Centrica has a trading division, unexpected moves in gas prices could also eat into profits.

On top of that, it has a track record of disappointing investors. The Centrica share price is less than half of what it was five years ago. The interim dividend was restored yet at a level less than a third of what it had been four years previously.

If the business can maintain its recent profitability, I think the current share price could come to seem like good value in future. But the company has disappointed a lot of investors over many years. If it makes more missteps in future — such as handling industrial action in a way that damages the business — the current share price may not turn out to be the bargain for my portfolio I would like it to be.

The share price doesn’t tempt me

That is why I have no plans to add the shares to my portfolio. In fact, I sold my position earlier this year when the price was higher than it is now, as I was concerned about where it might go.

I still think it has the makings of a strong business thanks to its customer base and strong brands. But, for now at least, the risks I see stop me from investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Forget Royal Mint gold! Here’s why I buy precious metals through a Stocks & Shares ISA instead

| Mark Tovey

I believe gold, silver, and platinum have a place in my portfolio. Through a Stocks and Shares ISA, I get…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’m following Warren Buffett instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let may not be the best strategy for real estate investors. Zaven explains how following Warren Buffett's strategy could be…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy shares in the FTSE 100? 

| Kevin Godbold

With the FTSE 100 index depressed, I think there's good value to be found among some of its stocks, such…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why it’s so hard to convince myself to buy Aston Martin shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels there's a disconnect between the movement in Aston Martin shares and the core business.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips I think could help me retire in comfort!

| Royston Wild

Following the strategies of billionaire investor Warren Buffett could help me supercharge my long-term returns. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in November

| Ben McPoland

Companies not deemed 'recession-proof' by the market have been punished lately. Here are three fallen FTSE 100 stocks I think…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer looks at five top FTSE 100 shares for a reliable passive income. With 6% dividend yields on offer,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Will the Argo Blockchain share price recover?

| Christopher Ruane

The Argo Blockchain share price has cratered over the past year. Shareholder Christopher Ruane ponders recent events and his next…

Read more »