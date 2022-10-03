Home » Investing Articles » I’d invest £1,500 in this stock using the Warren Buffett method

I’d invest £1,500 in this stock using the Warren Buffett method

Investing like Warren Buffett involves buying strong, predictable businesses that have good prospects. Here’s a stock that I think fits the bill right now.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

I think I’ve found a stock to buy that ticks all the boxes for a Warren Buffett type of investment. It’s easy enough to understand, has a dominant market position, and trades at a decent price.

With £1,500 to invest, I’d be buying shares in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). I think that it would make a great addition to my portfolio right now.

Predictability

Buffett’s investment style involves looking for predictable business that will do well over time. It isn’t about trying to find stock that will double or triple within the next year.

Starbucks is exactly this type of company. With a dominant market position, growth is more likely to come steadily, rather than spectacularly. 

In my view, growth at Starbucks is likely to be driven by three things. The first is increased coffee consumption.

The US coffee market is forecast to grow at around 6% annually for the next few years. Since Starbucks has a dominant position in the US, I expect its sales and profits to benefit. 

Second, I expect the company to open new outlets, boosting its income. Buffett says that it’s best if a company doesn’t have to spend much cash to grow and I think this applies here.

Compared to other restaurants, Starbucks has relatively low costs associated with opening stores. This is because its outlets don’t need full kitchens and so have lower equipment costs.

Third, Starbucks has been buying back its own stock. As the number of shares decreases, the amount of the overall company’s earnings attributable to each share goes up.

Buffett has been effusive in his praise of Apple repurchasing shares. And over the last five years, Starbucks has reduced its share count from 1.47bn to 1.15bn.

The company paused its buyback programme earlier this year to invest in growth opportunities. But over time, I expect the number of Starbucks shares outstanding to decline.

Diversification

If I were investing £1,500 today, I’d be happy to invest it in Starbucks shares. I think that the stock has the hallmarks of a great Warren Buffett investment.

There’s a degree of risk that comes with investing the full £1,500 into a single stock. If I’ve misjudged the business, then I stand to see all of my investment underperform.

Importantly, though, I already have a fairly diversified set of investments. Buying £1,500 worth of stock in Starbucks would make the company around 2% of my portfolio.

I’m also invested in businesses like Aviva, Meta Platforms, and Southern Copper. As a result, adding Starbucks shares doesn’t leave me over-exposed to any particular region or sector.

If I didn’t already have other investments, I would be looking to invest part of the money and invest the rest elsewhere. But I don’t think 2% of my portfolio is excessive.

I’d therefore look to add Starbucks shares to my already diversified portfolio. I think it makes a lot of sense as someone looking to use the Warren Buffett method.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in AVIVA 8 3/8% PF 8 3/8% CUM IRRD PRF #1, Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Southern Copper. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Royal Mail shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Stephen Wright

Royal Mail shares have a dividend yield over 8%, but the stock is down 63% since January. Here’s how much…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend shares to buy in October (including a 7%-yielder)!

| Royston Wild

These three dividend shares all beat the market when it comes to yields. Here's why I'd buy them for my…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

3 cheap growth shares to buy in October?

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets have fallen, and growth shares have taken more than their fair share of pain. The risks are higher,…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income ETF to supercharge returns!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking for the best passive income options to boost his levels of return. Should he buy or…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d look to invest £500 in the stock market today

| Jon Smith

For how to invest in the volatile market of the moment, Jon Smith relies on his top-down, long-term approach.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap penny stock set for huge growth and it already pays a dividend!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock, which operates in a growth market. Should he buy the…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before the market recovers

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Two top-performing FTSE 100 shares from my watchlist just entered bargain territory. Here's why I am considering both for my…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

My passive income plan for £4 a day

| Kevin Godbold

With stocks and shares setting up to bounce back, I’d start my £4-a-day passive income plan right now. 

Read more »