Home » Investing Articles » Volatility alert! 3 ways I can still make money with the FTSE 100

Volatility alert! 3 ways I can still make money with the FTSE 100

Jon Smith explains how short-term volatility in the FTSE 100 isn’t great, but that he can still find ways of making long-term profits.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a pretty crazy week in the FTSE 100. Movements in the currency and bond markets have meant that the index has whipsawed higher and lower. It has fallen below 7,000 points, although I wouldn’t rule out a rally to end the week. Despite the high volatility, it doesn’t mean that I can’t have strategies to try and make money. Here are several that I’m using, given that I think large swings are here to stay.

Stars of the next economic cycle

The Bank of England expects the UK to be in a recession by the end of the year. However, after a recession comes a recovery stage, then a boom period. I don’t know exactly when this will be or how long it could take. But I do know that as a long-term investor, buying the bright sparks of the future during a recession makes sense. This is because the share price is likely to be lower now during a period of investor fear.

Added volatility can mean that a large move might happen in a relatively short period of time. For example, if a stock drops by 10% in a day, it could trigger further selling the next day as investors panic. This provides me with a great opportunity to buy. I can then hold and wait for the economic cycle to play out over the coming couple of years.

Higher dividend yield potential

Earlier this week, I wrote about why I’m keen to buy Aviva shares at the moment. Heightened volatility saw the share price down 8.5% when I penned my thoughts on Wednesday. The fall helped to push the dividend yield up above 7%, well above the FTSE 100 average.

Given the way the dividend yield is calculated, a sharp move lower in the share price actually helps to increase the yield. I can take advantage of this if I have spare cash to top up my income portfolio.

I need to tread carefully here. If the move lower continues, backed by souring fundamentals, the dividend per share could be cut. This would have a negative impact on the income payments I could hope to receive.

Picking FTSE 100 newbies

Given the volatility, some companies are performing very badly. As a result, the next quarterly reshuffle (at the end of November) will mean some stocks will drop down to the FTSE 250. Other shares from the FTSE 250 will be promoted, giving me different ideas to consider.

Further, even though the initial public offering (IPO) market has been quiet so far this year, there are rumours of some big names going public soon. If this is the case, I’ll have new stocks to think about investing in.

My point here is that large moves in the stock market always provide opportunities, not just risks. Of course, I need to be mindful of the downside. A big drop could turn into a full market crash, that could take months to recover. Yet I feel that if I have the right mindset and try and limit my emotions, I can still make money in the years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

I’m buying this FTSE 100 passive-income powerhouse!

| Ben McPoland

Falling stock prices mean higher dividends. Here's one FTSE 100 stalwart now yielding around 8%.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

5 ways I’m aiming to beat the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon this is one of the best times ever to launch a long-term programme of stock market investing. Here's…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top shares to buy during a market sell-off

| Paul Summers

The time to be optimistic is when everyone else is selling. And our writer thinks he's found two great shares…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stock market bargains! Should I buy them in October?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250's recent fall leaves a lot of UK shares here looking too cheap to miss. Here are two…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks prospering from the plunging pound

| Paul Summers

Sterling has been hit hard and many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen in price. But Paul Summers thinks there may…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 just hit levels not seen since 2020. Should I buy across the pond?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp fall in the S&P 500 and explains why he's keen to get some exposure…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

I’m buying these FTSE shares for a huge dividend return straight away!

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Homebuilder Persimmon offers a huge dividend to investors. Jacob Ambrose Willson is taking advantage by buying up these FTSE shares.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is steady after interim results

| Alan Oscroft

There's been little movement in the Cineworld share price as an improved first half was overshadowed by bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more »