Home » Investing Articles » With zero savings, I’d buy these two dividend stocks for long-term income

With zero savings, I’d buy these two dividend stocks for long-term income

Jon Smith explains the dividend stocks he wants to buy for income that could help build up his savings over the long term.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car

Image source: Getty Images

There’s a misconception that if I don’t have any savings, I can’t begin to invest. This isn’t actually true. If I have an income, I can cut back on some spending habits and use this money to put in the markets. One of the best ways I can build long-term savings is to invest in dividend stocks that can pay me income. By reinvesting this income, I can benefit from compounding over time. With that in mind, here are two stocks I’m eyeing up.

Safe as houses

One that I think could help me perform well is Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND). The FTSE 100 real estate investment trust (REIT) has a large portfolio in central London. Over the past year the share price is down 24%, with the current dividend yield at 6.91%.

The fiscal help from the Government in recent weeks should help to support the property sector. Granted, the cut to stamp duty won’t be of much benefit for the business. But the support on energy bills for corporates will. This should allow tenants within the commercial properties to be able to pay rent on time as cash flow issues ease.

Cuts to income tax should have an indirect benefit too. The company owns some leisure and retail parks. If people have more take-home pay, some of this could be spent on holidays and shopping. This boosts revenue for the tenants that pay rent to Land Securities. As a result, occupancy levels should increase, with defaults decreasing.

One concern I do need to be mindful of is the risk of a deeper recession in the UK if the fiscal packages don’t help. In this case, I’d expect to see lower demand for prime central London office space, hurting revenue.

The dividend stock I never knew I needed

The second stock I like is DS Smith (LSE:SMDS). The packaging and recycling business isn’t one of the snazziest companies in the FTSE 100. But with a dividend yield of 5.83%, it’s one that has caught my eye.

Let’s start with the bad news. The share price is down 42% in the past year. This is mainly down to financial results that have highlighted much greater costs associated with transportation and energy. This is a clear risk, but I feel a lot of this is a medium-term issue that will get resolved.

On the flip side, demand is increasing. The full-year results from June showed that revenue increased by 21% from the previous year. Operating profit also jumped by 23%. This gives me confidence that if cost inflation pressures can ease in the coming year but demand stays high, profits will increase. In turn, this should give way to a higher dividend per share.

I’m also a fan of the business because of the resilient demand I expect even during a recession. Recycling will remain a focus whatever the state of the economy is. Even packaging solutions should be strong. Only if we see a material fall in the demand of the goods being packaged would this knock-on to DS Smith.

I’m looking to cut back on some spending over the next month and use these funds to buy both of the above dividend stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith and Landsec. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

At under £1, does the Taylor Wimpey share price make it a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Taylor Wimpey share price has slumped over the past 12 months, and it's falling again as interest rates climb…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares today as the index dips below 7,000

| Harvey Jones

As the pound crashes and interest-rate-rise expectations rocket, FTSE 100 shares have fallen below 7,000. They now look unmissable value…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 firesale is here! 2 bargain stocks to buy today

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is selling off sharply as worries over UK assets grow. Here's why now could be the time…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

What could an emergency interest rate hike mean for the stock market?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines what he feels a surprise interest rate hike this week could mean for the firms listed on…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock ROSE despite the market fall. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes a FTSE 100 stock from the financial sector that moved higher on Friday, despite the broader market…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Sugar tax axe: a sweet FTSE 250 stock that could go pop

| Mark Tovey

If PM Liz Truss scraps the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, this FTSE 250 company -- the owner of Tango, Robinsons…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

As the pound tumbles, I’d keep buying this UK stock

| Christopher Ruane

The pound has been losing value against currencies including the dollar. Our writer identifies one UK stock that might benefit,…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

The AO World share price is in pennies. Should I start buying?

| Christopher Ruane

The AO World share price has collapsed. Our writer still sees promise in its business model -- but is he…

Read more »