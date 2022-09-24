Home » Investing Articles » How can I make £1,000 a month in passive income from stocks?

£1,000 per month in passive income from dividend-paying stocks is possible, but the sooner I start then the more realistic it becomes!

Image source: Getty Images

Making £1,000 in passive income every month is an ambitious goal. But, I could get there with a Stocks and Shares ISA, regular investing in the right companies, and some luck.

I will need to invest regularly and use the power of compounding to build a portfolio of sufficient size to generate £12,000 a year in income. I don’t want to dip into my capital so, I will rely on dividend-paying stocks. It’s, of course, possible to sell shares each month equivalent to £1,000, but I prefer the dividend route.

An annual dividend yield of 4% is on the low end of what I consider reasonable, and 8% is on the high end. A £300k portfolio would generate £12,000 a year in dividends if it had a yield of 4%. A £150k portfolio with an 8% yield would generate £12,000 annually.

Dividend stocks

I would want a portfolio of multiple dividend-paying stocks with a suitable yield. The good news is that plenty of well-known stocks have five-year average dividend yields between 4% and 8%. Some examples are:

  • Aviva
  • Persimmon
  • Investec
  • Rio Tinto
  • SSE
  • GSK
  • Halfords

These stocks’ five-year average annual dividend yield ranges between a low of 6.3% for Halfords and a high of 7.91% for Aviva. All would be solid choices in a portfolio built to deliver £1,000 monthly in income. Of course, UK stocks tend to pay dividends twice a year, so it is more accurate to say equivalent to £1,000 monthly.

Building passive income

I won’t need to do much to receive income. But, it will take a lot of effort to set up a sufficiently sized portfolio to deliver it. I could use income stocks and reinvest the dividends, look at growth stocks, or buy an index tracker. Whatever I do, I need to invest some amount each month for years at a decent rate of return and let the power of compounding work its magic.

Let’s say I target a return of 6%. I can hit a portfolio value of about £165k by investing £250 per month for 25 years or £1,000 per month for 10 years. I could then look to get a portfolio yield of a little under 8% from dividend stocks and enjoy a passive income of more than £1k per month.

To get a portfolio closer to the £300k mark, I need to invest £500 per month at 6% for between 20 and 25 years, or £750 for between 15 and 20 years. A larger portfolio won’t require as high a dividend yield to hit my £1,000 per month target.

Starting early

If I invest enough every month into dividend-paying stocks with decent yields, reinvest the dividends, and do this over multiple years — perhaps decades — I can build a substantial portfolio. When the time comes, I can take the dividends instead of reinvesting them. If the portfolio is big enough and the yield is high enough, I could hit £1,000 monthly in passive income one day. The earlier I start, the better my chances.

