Home » Investing Articles » My £150 a month investment plan to generate long-term passive income!

My £150 a month investment plan to generate long-term passive income!

Generating long-term passive income is easier if you stick to a regular investment plan, writes Jacob Ambrose Willson.

Latest posts by Jacob Ambrose Willson (see all)
Published
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

All investors wish to secure passive income for their future needs, but many feel they don’t have enough funds to assign for investment to generate significant returns.

I’m here to show investors they don’t need to break the bank to secure a passive income stream in later life. All that’s required is a regular cash commitment and a diversified investment approach.

My £150 a month plan is manageable, yet it equates to a tidy £1,800 a year. Over a decade, this is £21,600. While all investments fluctuate over long periods, it’s not unreasonable to believe that my cash investment will have increased exponentially.

So, how am I building my portfolio to ensure it is diversified and will generate significant long-term returns? I’ll be dividing my funds into the following investment inputs.

ETFs

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are a collection of shares that trade on an exchange at any given time. Either actively managed or set up to track a broader index, they provide a low-cost way of gaining exposure to a diversified basket of options.

A good example is the popular Stocks and Shares ISA. Data for the 2020/21 tax year showed that the average Stocks and Shares ISA returned 13.55%.

I personally like the Hargreaves Lansdown Stocks and Shares ISA, as it offers a low account management fee of 0.45% and a simple user interface.

Mutual funds

Similar to ETFs, a mutual fund is a compilation of assets operated by a professional money manager. The difference is that mutual funds trade only once a day after the market closes.

Via a mutual fund, investors gain access to a professionally managed portfolio of diversified options, including stocks, bonds and other securities.

Each shareholder in the fund participates proportionally in the gains or losses in any given period. High-performing, large-stock mutual funds have produced returns of up to 12.86% in the last 20 years.

Vanguard is the largest issuer of mutual funds in the world, and this is where I’m allocating some of my £150. The firm offers a range of options such as index funds, Vanguard ESG funds and target retirement funds.

Single line stocks

I also like to invest in individual stocks, chiefly because public companies regularly deliver cash-generating dividends to shareholders.

The highest dividend-yielding company on the FTSE 100 is homebuilder Persimmon at 15%, but the average is around 4%.

When it comes to picking individual stocks, I consider whether the company – and the industry it operates in – is future proof. That means I can reasonably say it will continue to generate revenue in an evolving world.

In that case, National Grid is a good consideration for my portfolio, as we are going to need electricity whatever the future looks like, and it boasts a 4.82% annual dividend yield.

It’s important to note that any of the above could generate losses for me at any given moment, but by creating a regular and diversified investment plan, the potential to generate long-term passive income is greater.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jacob Ambrose Willson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think it’s the WORST time to sell my FTSE 100 stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith muses on the future direction of the stock market and why he thinks he shouldn't sell his FTSE…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 26% in a day! ITM Power shares are falling fast. Here’s what I’d do

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

After recent results, ITM Power shares are in free-fall. Should I buy shares in the hydrogen firm after the crash?

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

The abrdn share price is falling. I’d buy while it’s cheap

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price was the biggest FTSE 100 faller at one stage Wednesday morning. Here's why I rate it…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

US stocks just tanked. Here are 3 shares to buy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After yesterday's big stock market fall, many investors are looking for shares to buy. Here, Ed Sheldon highlights three stocks…

Read more »

One pound coin
Investing Articles

This drinks company should prove to be a reliable dividend stock

| Michael Hawkins

Even if economic conditions continue to soften, the soft drinks manufacturer and distributer Britvic is a dividend stock that should…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy beaten-down UK shares to cope with inflation

| Alan Oscroft

Inflation is making our daily lives a lot tougher. But with the FTSE 100 falling. I think UK shares look…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love Lloyds shares. But have they actually been a good investment in recent years? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

| Anton Balint

Mitigating the risk of losing money remains important even when I am looking to invest in FTSE 100 shares with…

Read more »