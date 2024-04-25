Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Barclays’ share price jumps 5% on Q1 news. Will it soon be too late to buy?

Barclays’ share price jumps 5% on Q1 news. Will it soon be too late to buy?

The Barclays share price has been having a great time this year, as a solid Q1 gives it another boost. Is this the long-awaited recovery?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price has been on a tear since February. And it got a further 5% boost in early trading on 25 April, on the back of Q1 figures.

The shares have now climbed 30% since the start of 2024. And they’re back in positive territory over five years again, up 24%.

Profit down

Profit before tax fell to £2.3bn in the quarter, from £2.6bn a year ago. That’s a drop of 11.5%, which the board puts down to “adverse product dynamics in deposits and mortgages“.

Mortgage pain, as we expected, is hitting the banks.

It comes a day after Lloyds Banking Group posted a 25% drop in Q1 profit. As it’s the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, that was no surprise.

But the greater pressure on Lloyds means its share price hasn’t soared in 2024 the same way that Barclays’ has. Still, Lloyds shares are up 8% year-to-date, at close to twice the FTSE 100‘s gain.

Liquidity

As we wait for the Bank of England to ease the squeeze, eyes will be turned towards liquidity.

Barclays posted a return on tanglible equity (RoTE) of 12.3% for the quarter. That’s down, but it seems plenty good enough to me at this stage.

We also saw a CET1 ratio of 13.5%, which is bang in the middle of the target range of 13%-14%. I rate that as strong.

The rest of the year still looks tough. Barclays targets a full-year RoTE of “greater than 10%“, down from the first quarter. But if that’s the worst it gets, we shouldn’t have to worry.

Bank confidence

By 2026, the board hopes to get RoTE back above 12%. And we sould see the CET1 steady in that 13%-14% range.

And key to me as a dividend investor, we could see a big pile of cash returned to shareholders between now and then.

The update spoke of a “plan to return at least £10bn of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, through dividends and share buybacks, with a continued preference for buybacks“.

No more cheap shares?

Does this mark the start of the great UK bank stock recovery, for which patient investors have been waiting for years?

Hmm, if anyone thinks we’ll see a serious upwards re-rating in valuations, well… I think that might still be a bit premature.

We’ve had plenty of false starts since the big crash of 2008. And we still face high interest rates and a very shaky world economy.

So, I reckon Barclays shares, along with the rest of the UK bank sector, could be erratic for a while yet.

Bargains

But that’s good, as I reckon we should still see bank shares trading at modest valuations. Investor confidence does seem to be returning though — and the FTSE 100 is hitting new highs.

But I just don’t see the market’s earlier reckless love affair with banks returning.

Yet I do see a time of fair but attractive bank stock prices, and solid long-term dividend yields. Wouldn’t that be lovely?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock was a massive winner in 2023 as the AI chipmaker’s profits surged across the year. How has it…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

3 top investment trusts that ‘green’ up my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gaurav Sharma

I’ll be buying more of these investment trusts for my Stocks and Shares ISA given the sustainable and stable returns…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.6% or 7.2%? Does the Legal & General or Aviva dividend look better?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aviva dividend tempts our writer. But so does the payout from Legal & General. Here he explains why he'd…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Are Persimmon shares a bargain hiding in plain sight?

| Paul Summers

Persimmon shares have struggled in 2024, so far. But today's trading update suggests sentiment in the housing market's already improving.

Read more »

Market Movers

Here’s why the Unilever share price is soaring after Q1 earnings

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright isn’t surprised to see the Unilever share price rising as the company’s Q1 results show it’s executing on…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca share price lifts 5% on a top-and-bottom earnings beat

| Ben McPoland

The AstraZeneca share price reached £120 today and helped push the FTSE 100 higher. Would I still buy this flying…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Market Movers

Meta stock slumps 13% after poor results. Here’s what I’ll do

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the reasons behind the fall in the Meta stock price overnight, along with his take on…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE stocks I wouldn’t ‘Sell in May’

| G A Chester

If the strategy had any merit in the past, I see no compelling evidence it's a smart idea today. Here…

Read more »