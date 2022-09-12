Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday

The FTSE 350 looks set for an uncertain start to the week…

The Motley Fool
Latest posts by The Motley Fool (see all)
Published
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 350 perked up Friday, after a declining week. The UK government’s plan to freeze energy bills could soften the recession towards which we appear to be unavoidably heading. It led Credit Suisse to lift its GDP forecast, and others might follow.

FTSE 350 respite

The FTSE 100 ended Friday at 7,351 points, up 1% on the week. The FTSE 250, meanwhile, gained 1.8% to reach 19,188 points. The combined effect led to a 1% rise for the FTSE 350, which finished the week on 4,077 points.

Interest rates are likely to rise again, though at least not for now. The latest decision had been planned for this week. But it’s been delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Monetary Policy Committee’s decision will now be revealed on 22 September.

Oil price falling

Shares in Shell and BP have both been dipping, as oil prices continued to decline from the summer’s peak. But an uptick on Friday took Brent Crude back up to $92.84 per barrel, giving both oil stocks a bit of support.

Further strength Monday could boost the sector further. But oil prices are still way down from levels above $120 seen in June.

Dividend payments

Monday is final dividend payment day for BT Group shareholders, who should see the cash dropping into their accounts. Similarly, interim dividends should be arriving for investors in Lloyds Banking Group, AstraZeneca, Rentokil Initial, Phoenix Group, and Games Workshop.

If everyone rushes to reinvest their cash in new shares, perhaps it might even give the FTSE 350 a bit of extra lift.

Economic figures

The latest GDP figures are due Monday, along with other economic updates. These would normally have fed into Thursday’s planned interest rates decision. That’s been shelved, but economic news could still drive stock market sentiment as we start the week.

Gold prices might give us a clue of what the market is thinking. The precious metal had a flat week last week, ending at $1,718 per ounce. But it has been dipping over the past month.

Darktrace rated a buy

On Friday, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy recommendation on cybersecurity specialist Darktrace. The broker’s 600p price target is well ahead of its 379p close, so we’ll have to see if that has any effect on Monday.

Last week’s buy stance from Deutsche Bank on Barratt Developments goes against falling share prices in the sector. The price target is 835p, with the shares currently at 422p. UBS Group is also bullish.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll never buy, even with free money

| Paul Summers

Despite tumbling in value, you couldn't pay our writer to snap up these FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks.

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

8%+ dividend yields! 2 high-dividend shares I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to generate a substantial second income. Here are two UK income…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for ways to boost my long-term passive income. And I think these low-cost FTSE 100 shares could be…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

15.6% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock too good to be true?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A double-digit dividend yield is often a warning to stay away. But can this homebuilder actually maintain its enormous payout?

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to getting rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a trio of lessons from the career of investor Warren Buffett that he thinks can help increase…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to generate a second income from property

| Roland Head

REITs provide an affordable way to invest in commercial property, says Roland Head. He reveals his three top UK real…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 9.3% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stalwart has demonstrated plenty of volatility in recent weeks. But I think the dividend big-hitter is a…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend stocks to buy for £23,168 of passive income

| Royston Wild

Buying dividend stocks can be a great way to make a lifetime of robust passive income. Here are several shares…

Read more »