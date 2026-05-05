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Home » Investing Articles » £2,934 invested in Tesco shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£2,934 invested in Tesco shares 1 year ago is now worth…

Tesco shares have been seriously outperforming over the last 12 months, but could there be even more growth to come? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Tesco employee helping female customer

Image source: Tesco plc

While most UK workers put their monthly salary into a savings account, those who used it to invest in Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares a year ago made a far more rewarding decision.

The stock’s delivered a total return of 35.69% over the past 12 months, turning the average UK monthly take-home pay of £2,934 into around £3,981 in just one year.

The question now becomes, will Tesco shares do it again?

A stellar performance

Tesco’s rally isn’t luck. It’s the product of genuine operational progress while successfully communicating stronger value perception among British consumers.

After years of headwinds, including brutal discounter competition and margin pressure, Tesco’s found genuine momentum.

Management’s October 2025 upgrade to its full-year underlying operating profit guidance of £2.9bn-£3.1bn not only beat analyst expectations but also served as a powerful signal that Tesco had found its stride in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

When the results came out last month, management both delivered on its performance promises while simultaneously growing the supermarket’s market share to its highest level in over a decade. That’s despite the continued pressure from discount retailers, revealing the power of Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty scheme.

The timing of this progress also proved to be quite fortunate. With investors and fund managers alike rebalancing their portfolios into more defensive sectors on the back of rising geopolitical uncertainty, Tesco’s strong financial performance has made it a popular favourite in 2026 so far.

So with that in mind, it’s no wonder Tesco shares are on a bull run. But can it continue?

What happens now?

The economic landscape in 2026 is a tricky one. Rising labour costs and Employers’ National Insurance contributions are driving up costs for supermarkets across the country.

At the same time, fertiliser supply chain disruptions in the Middle East is expected to significantly drive up food costs later this year, putting even more pressure on British consumers. This nasty combination of rising expenses and limited ability to pass on costs to customers means Tesco’s margins are likely to get squeezed.

In response to this shifting landscape, management has committed to achieving £500m in annualised savings, in an attempt to offset this pressure through superior efficiency.

Whether or not this strategy will prove successful remains to be seen. But the group’s recent track record does show a pattern of robust execution from leadership. And that’s why the analyst team at UBS has recently reiterated its Buy recommendation with a share price target of 545p.

Compared to where Tesco shares trade today, that implies a potential 12% return over the next 12 months – enough to turn £2,934 into £3,297.

Is Tesco a good investment?

The pressure is definitely mounting for British supermarkets, especially since the already optimised operations of discount retailers like Aldi and Lidl put them in a far stronger starting position to navigate the incoming headwinds.

Nevertheless, Tesco does have some proven defensive traits that make it a potentially compelling stock pick for investors seeking shelter from market volatility. That’s why I think it definitely deserves a closer look.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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