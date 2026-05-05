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Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how this REIT is supercharging my passive income stream!

Here’s how this REIT is supercharging my passive income stream!

Zaven Boyrazian shares his favourite REIT that’s already boosting his passive income with a 6.5% dividend yield that continues to grow!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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REITs (real-estate investment trusts) are notorious for offering some of the highest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange. But finding one that combines a generous yield with consistent dividend growth and institutional conviction is a rarer prize. That’s why in 2026, my top pick’s LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP).

Fun fact: with a dividend yield of 6.48%, every £1,000 invested in this commercial landlord immediately unlocks £64.80 passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

An income machine with a proven track record

LondonMetric isn’t a typical landlord. As one of the UK’s largest commercial REITs, it owns a diversified portfolio of logistics hubs, healthcare centres, theme parks, and convenience stores.

Its tenants include household names such as Amazon and Tesco, among countless others that sign up to long-term leases that currently span an average of 17 years.

This type of mature tenant and duration of rental contract combine into a reliable, predictable, and recurring source of cash flow that’s powered a decade of continuous payout hikes. And with annual rental uplifts included across 67% of its leasing portfolio, LondonMetric’s currently on track to deliver its 11th year of higher dividends.

What the analysts are saying

It seems my bullish sentiment’s shared by a lot of other institutional analysts right now. As of 23 April, eight out of 10 experts have issued a Buy or Outperform recommendation. And on average, the consensus share price target stands at 230p per share.

Compared to where LondonMetric shares trade today, that implies that not only is there a juicy passive income opportunity, but a solid value one as well. With all that in mind, is this a guaranteed winner?

Sadly not. As all experienced investors know, even the most promising opportunities have their weak spots. And LondonMetric’s far from a risk-free investment. Building a real estate empire isn’t cheap. And as a result, LondonMetric has accumulated some significant debt over the years.

With just over £2.8bn of outstanding debts & equivalents, the company faced a bit of a credit crunch earlier this year, driven by a wave of rapidly approaching debt maturities.

This threat was ultimately eliminated after management refinanced £1.5bn of its loans. Nevertheless, the balance sheet remains leveraged. And as such, the business is still highly sensitive to changes in interest rates, which could not only have negatively impact on the excess cash generation that funds dividends, but also the underlying value of the property portfolio as well.

Is this a risk worth taking?

In my opinion, LondonMetric offers a genuinely compelling combination. It has financially strong tenants, long-duration rental agreements, and a prudent management team that continues to grow the business even with macroeconomic headwinds.

That’s a rare find. And it’s an opportunity that has me excited despite the risks. That’s why this commercial REIT already sits at the heart of my income portfolio.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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