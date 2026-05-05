Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago is now worth…

£20,000 invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago is now worth…

Lloyds’ shares have delivered huge gains, but a striking valuation gap and rising earnings forecasts hint that the next phase could be even more rewarding.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

£20,000 invested in Lloyds‘ (LSE: LLOY) shares two years ago would be worth £44,509 today, including dividends. That is a gain of £20,417 on the share price, plus another £2,842 from dividends, giving a total return of 123%!

The exceptional figures have been driven by stronger earnings, firmer margins and consistently robust credit performance across the bank. But forecast increases in its profits and a major gap between the share’s price and its value point to more to come.

So what sort of returns might investors be eyeing in the coming months and years?

What are the potential share price gains?

Discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis remains the clearest way to estimate where a stock ‘should’ trade, in my view. It does this by projecting future cash flows and translating them into today’s money.

Naturally, the less certain those forecasts are, the higher the return investors demand — and the heavier the discount becomes. Analysts’ DCF models differ, with some more bullish than mine and others more restrained.

But using my own assumptions — including an 8.3% discount rate — Lloyds screens as 47% undervalued at its current 97p price. That points to a fair value of £1.83 — nearly double the current price.

So if the stock continues drifting toward fair value over time, this could be a superb opportunity if those DCF assumptions hold.

Are dividend returns going up too?

Analysts expect Lloyds’ dividend yields to rise to 4.3%, 5.1%, and 5.4% respectively from this year to 2028. These sit comfortably above the present 3.1% average of the FTSE 100, although they could go down as well as up over time.

Using the forecast 5.4% return, a £20,000 holding in the bank would make £80,695 in dividends after 30 years — the end of the standard long-term investment cycle. By that point, the shares’ total value would be £100,695.

And this would generate a yearly income of £5,438 from dividends alone.

What’s going to drive shareholder gains?

Steady expansion in a company’s earnings underpins lasting gains in its share price and dividends. A risk to Lloyds is a slower UK economy that could soften demand for loans and financial products. Another is rising competition across its key mortgages, savings and digital banking divisions.

Nevertheless, analysts forecast its earnings will surge by an average 12.4% a year to end-2028 at minimum. Indeed, its Q1 2026 results released on 29 April saw profit before tax surge 33% year on year to £2bn.

Management also reiterated its key profitability target — return on tangible equity — of over 16% for the full year.

My investment view

The past two years have shown what Lloyds can deliver, with earnings, margins and credit quality all moving in the right direction. And the forecasts suggest that momentum is not finished yet.

The shares are still trading well below fair value on DCF measures, and dividends look set to rise. Meanwhile, analysts expect double‑digit earnings growth over the medium term at least.

I already hold two banking stocks — HSBC and NatWest — so adding another would unsettle the risk/reward balance of my portfolio. But for those without this conflict, Lloyds looks well-positioned to keep rewarding patient and savvy investors and is worth considering.

For me, other deeply undervalued, high-yielding stocks have recently caught my attention.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Down 14% to just under £21, is now exactly the right time for me to buy more BAE Systems shares?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems shares have dropped recently, but a hidden valuation gap is widening fast. Here’s why I’m looking closely at…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down 78%, this potentially explosive growth share is starting to bounce back!

| Royston Wild

This UK stock could be one of London's hottest mining shares a few years from now. Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in BT shares just 1 year ago is now worth…

| Simon Watkins

BT shares surged last year, but with earnings rising, cash flow turning and the valuation still low, this could be…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares must an investor buy to give up work and live off the passive income?

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General shares offer one of the FTSE’s biggest yields, but few investors realise how fast this income could…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 75%! Is it time to seize the moment and buy Nike shares?

| Stephen Wright

Insiders are buying shares, but Stephen Wright thinks the biggest reason to be positive about Nike is hidden in the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

BP shares are around a 16-year high, so why am I buying more as soon as possible?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares may be near a long-term high, but hidden valuation gaps and accelerating earnings momentum suggest the real good…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK penny stock that looks exciting this May

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley spots a rare opportunity in a penny stock that recently took a dip but has previously shown strong…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s how this REIT is supercharging my passive income stream!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian shares his favourite REIT that's already boosting his passive income with a 6.5% dividend yield that continues to…

Read more »