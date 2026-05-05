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Home » Investing Articles » 7.3% and 6.1% yields! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

7.3% and 6.1% yields! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

Looking for the best value dividend stocks to buy? Royston Wild picks out two he’s considering for his own Stocks and Shares ISA.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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I love buying good quality dividend stocks from the FTSE 100. The income streams they provide give me extra financial clout to grow my portfolio. I especially like buying dividend-paying shares when they’re trading at rock-bottom prices.

The Footsie has rallied over the last year, yet it’s still possible to pick up brilliant bargains. Many top companies still offer high dividend yields after years of underperformance. Others have declined sharply in value, in turn pushing their dividend yields to enormous levels.

Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) and M&G (LSE:MNG) are a couple that have caught my eye. For this year, their dividend yields surge above the 3% FTSE 100 average. One of them is tipped to supercharge dividends over the near-to-medium term as well.

Want to know why they’re on my watchlist?

Multi-year lows

Things were looking pretty good for Barratt Redrow a few months ago, with interest rates falling and homebuyer affordability improving. But with the Iran war driving inflation higher, the Bank of England looks set to raise lending rates when more cuts had been anticipated.

The result is Barratt’s shares have toppled to 13-year lows. At these levels, I think the FTSE builder’s worth serious attention, despite the heightened risks. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio — which values the share relative to balance sheet assets — has sunk to 0.4, below the value watermark of 1. That’s also miles below the 10-year average of 1.1.

I already have exposure to Barratt and the current dangers it faces. But given the massive dividend yields it’s also carrying, I think it’s still highly attractive from a risk-reward perspective. This is 5.7% for this financial year to June 2026, and 6.1% for fiscal 2027.

For this year, a reduced dividend is tipped by City analysts. But importantly, Barratt is cash rich following its merger with Redrow in 2024, and therefore looks in good shape to meet payout forecasts. Net cash is expected to be £550m-£650m at year’s end.

7.3% dividend yield

M&G isn’t expected to experience any dividend pressure, despite also being sensitive to inflationary and economic pressures. It enjoys a powerful combination of capital-light operations and reliable cash flows, which have delivered consistent dividend growth since 2019, when it split from Prudential.

With limited growth potential, M&G has put dividends and share buybacks at the centre of its capital allocation strategy. For this year and next, it means gigantic yields of 7.1% and 7.3% respectively. With a forward price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2 — also below the bargain watermark of 1 — it offers brilliant all-round value in my view.

So what are the risks of buying M&G shares? With cyclical operations, its share price can underperform during tough economic conditions. But I’m confident it will keep rising over the long term as the financial services market steadily expands. In the meantime, I can expect a steady flow of rich dividend income.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow and Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow, M&g Plc, and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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