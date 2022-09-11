Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-dividend stocks to buy for £23,168 of passive income

2 high-dividend stocks to buy for £23,168 of passive income

Buying dividend stocks can be a great way to make a lifetime of robust passive income. Here are several shares I think could prove exceptional wealth builders.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are happy hunting grounds for investors seeking to build long-term passive income.

The London Stock Exchange is packed with large companies that operate in stable, mature industries. This makes the UK a particularly great place to go shopping for dividend stocks, as the chart from Schroders below shows.

Chart showing the average 3.9% dividend yield for UK shares

Life-changing passive income

The London Stock Market’s large contingent of top dividend stocks has long made it a lucrative place to invest. Between 2011 and 2021, the average annual return for Stocks and Shares ISA investors clocked in at 9.64%, according to wealth manager Moneyfarm.

This sort of long-term return is not to be sniffed at. It certainly beats the meek returns that saving in a cash account produces. But I think that with some careful research I can find stocks that could deliver an even better return than this.

Let’s say I tailor my investment strategy to make an average annual return of 12% a year. If I were to invest £200 a month and successfully hit this target, I would have made a nest egg just shy of £580,000.

This sort of sum could help me retire with a comfortable level of regular income. If I were to apply the popular 4% withdrawal rule and draw this amount down each year I’d have an annual passive income of £23,168.

Beating the market

Of course, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to stock investing. Markets can go up but they can also go down.

But, over time, they have proven to be a highly-effective way for investors to make money. There’s a reason why they’ve been popular since the early 1600s.

And with a xx approach to share investing people have made enormous returns far above the market average. The emergence of the Stock and Shares ISA millionaire in the past decade is evidence of how, with a careful approach, it’s possible for investors to make life-changing sums.

3 top dividend stocks

I have sought to turbocharge my returns from buying UK dividend stocks. Rio Tinto is a big-yielding mining share I’ve bought in 2022. And I’m considering adding Glencore and its 9.4% dividend yield to my portfolio too.

Like Rio Tinto, I think this FTSE 100 business could thrive in the next decade as a new commodities supercycle kicks off. Profits from its coal division could slump as the fight against climate change intensifies. But I expect this to be more than offset by growing demand for the copper, iron ore, cobalt and other industrial metals it produces and markets.

Recruitment company Pagegroup — which yields a market-beating 9.5% — is another stock I’d looking at to boost my passive income. Earnings here could disappoint as the global economy teeters towards recession. However, over the long term, I believe international expansion will help it deliver solid shareholder returns.

These are just two of many top dividend stocks on my radar right now. Through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation I think buying UK shares is a great way for me to build long-term wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to getting rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a trio of lessons from the career of investor Warren Buffett he thinks can help increase his…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to generate a second income from property

| Roland Head

REITs provide an affordable way to invest in commercial property, says Roland Head. He reveals his three top UK real…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 9.3% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stalwart has demonstrated plenty of volatility in recent weeks. But I think the dividend big-hitter is a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 steps to passive income for just £40 a week!

| Dr. James Fox

For many, passive income is the Holy Grail of investing. We all want to maximise our income and it's even…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Forget saving. I’m buying Rolls-Royce shares to build wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have continued downwards in recent months despite several positive indicators for the business. Here's why I'm buying.

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in my Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Harshil Patel

As a Stocks and Shares ISA investor, our writer looks at stock market gains achieved by FTSE 100, FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d rush to buy Lloyds shares while they’re still under 50p!

| Charlie Keough

With a strong dividend yield and low valuation, this Fool explains why he'd buy Lloyds shares their current price.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’d buy as AIM payouts surge!

| Royston Wild

The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is packed with top-class dividend stocks to buy. Here are two I think could deliver…

Read more »