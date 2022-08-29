Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks I’m buying in September to build long-term wealth

2 dividend stocks I’m buying in September to build long-term wealth

Our author plans to buy dividend stocks and reinvest the cash they generate to build wealth over time. Here are two that are on his radar to buy in September.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

My strategy when I’m buying dividend stocks is straightforward. It involves buying profitable businesses and using the earnings they generate to buy others.

Over time, I hope to use this strategy to build a substantial asset base. For now, I’m concentrating on finding stocks to buy that will generate cash that I can use to reinvest elsewhere.

Three stocks are on my radar to buy in September. Each of them generates significant free cash that it returns to shareholders, providing me with capital to deploy elsewhere.

First on my list is Legal & General (LSE:LGEN). At current prices, the stock has an eye-catching dividend yield of 7.1%.

It’s difficult for insurance companies to differentiate themselves. But I think that the company’s history gives it something that makes it stand out over the competition.

For obvious reasons, it’s important to customers that a life insurer will be around for a long time. Having been around since 1836, Legal & General is strong in this regard.

The downside to Legal & General is that life insurance is a difficult business to predict. It involves writing policies today without knowing whether or not they will be profitable in the future.

Rising interest rates, however, go some way towards offsetting this risk. Higher interest rates allow the company to earn a stronger return on the premiums it takes in.

I doubt that the Legal & General share price is going to feature in the FTSE 100 top performer list any time soon. But as a company that will distribute cash that I can reinvest elsewhere, I think it looks attractive.

Kraft Heinz

I’m also looking at Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC). The stock has a dividend yield of just over 4%, which isn’t as attractive as Legal & General, but I think that it looks attractive at the moment.

The stock is one of Warren Buffett’s largest holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. I think that it would make a great addition to mine in September.

I see Kraft Heinz as a steady business. Demand for its products might fluctuate a little bit, but I think it is likely to remain reasonably consistent over time.

At first sight, Kraft Heinz looks unremarkable. Revenues have been mostly steady and the dividend hasn’t increased since 2018.

Importantly, though, the company’s debt has reduced considerably over this time. Total debt is now under $21bn, down from around $31bn.

The biggest risk to this business, in my view, is inflation. Passing the increased costs of labour, commodities, and transport through to consumers is going to be difficult.

Recently, though, management has been increasing investment in the company’s brands. In my view, this gives Kraft Heinz the best chance of increasing prices without losing customers. 

This marks a significant change of approach to the previous focus on short-term margins. And I think that this is the right approach for Kraft Heinz going forward, which makes me confident buying the stock today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright owns Berkshire Hathaway (B Shares). The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Retire early! I’d make every day a holiday by spending £180 a month on dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons it's possible to retire early by investing less than a couple of hundred pounds each month in…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy this turnaround AIM stock?

| James J. McCombie

AIM stock Renold is in the midst of a turnaround that is lifting its share price. Can it continue to…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £10 a week? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is building a second income by investing spare money in dividend shares. Here, he explains the approach in…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d buy UK shares now before the next stock market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The price is gold on the rise. But is investing in British shares the smarter move for the coming stock…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

I’d fight 18% inflation with these 2 chunky income shares

| Paul Summers

As prices look set to keep rising, our writer picks out two income shares he'd buy to ease the pain.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Could this be the best stock to buy for big autumn gains?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 firm could be among the best stocks to buy now for big gains over the next few…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 discounted FTSE stocks I’m buying for juicy, lifelong passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Generating passive income is the core goal of my investment strategy. I might not need it now, but I'll want…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

When is the best time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer was planning to start buying shares, could now be a good time to do it? Here, he…

Read more »