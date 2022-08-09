Home » Investing Articles » Up 130%+, is this the best UK stock to buy in August?

Up 130%+, is this the best UK stock to buy in August?

This Fool checks on whether a soaring FTSE All-Share company remains one of the top UK stocks to buy, despite its recent bull run.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of bull and bear

Image source: Getty Images.

Unearthing UK stocks to buy that can grow in the current market can be tough, despite the FTSE 100‘s recent bounce.

The combination of price inflation and the low-growth environment hasn’t been kind to my investment portfolio of late. With the Bank of England now forecasting a recession by the end of this year, prospects for growth in my portfolio’s value may have slimmed down dramatically.

Yet being a long-term investor, I stand firm on my long-term portfolio bets. But it doesn’t mean I can’t consider other approaches. Today, I’m scouting for momentum stocks with room to generate further growth in the current environment.

The best-performing UK stock this year

One FTSE All-Share company has found growth easy to come by this year — Go-Ahead Group (LSE:GOG). The transport company has been the fastest growing UK stock so far.

Over the last six months alone its share price has increased by 130%. This is a dream for an investor like me.

The company took a big hit during the pandemic when non-essential travel came to a halt. But as demand for domestic travel has risen, so too has the share price.

And I believe it’s still a top FTSE share to buy. Although the recent bull run could suggest the stock’s no longer a bargain, I’ll explain why I think there’s more room for growth.

Room for growth?

Go-Ahead’s footfall remains below pre-pandemic levels. Yet in the outlook section of its latest results report, the company said it expects its regional bus operations to deliver operating profit above that of the prior two years. This seemed rather bullish to me.

Earnings are also forecast to grow by nearly half (42.6%) year on year and the company looks undervalued compared to its peers (with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.2 times vs its peer average of 0.4 times). I view these factors as strong signs of growth potential.

The current price of the shares (around £1,540) is still way off the pre-pandemic high (£2,262). So they still have a long way to go until a full recovery.

As an investor focused on capital growth, that’s music to my ears.

The bull run can continue

I’m not a herd investor who follows trends. I find undervalued companies that can generate capital growth for my portfolio. The Go-Ahead Group is a UK stock I believe was sold off prematurely during the height of the pandemic.

In fairness, we didn’t know how long it would take to get back to normal life. Now normality is closer, I’m confident the company’s share price can continue to benefit. I’m not the only one either. The combination of long-term favourable trends, recovering share prices, and a weak pound, are also attracting foreign buyers. This is a huge factor that can stimulate the share price further.

For example, John Menzies — another UK stock and company with exposure to domestic transport — is the only other to have grown more than 100% in value this year. The rise followed news of a foreign acquisition. Similar rumours are emerging regarding Go-Ahead Group.

These are just some of the reasons why I’ll be buying some shares to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Down over 25%, here’s a bargain FTSE 100 stock I’m buying 

| Stuart Blair

Many companies are struggling with inflationary pressures and recession risks. Here's a FTSE 100 stock I'd snap up in the…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Lloyds shares 5 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares haven't been universally popular in recent years, amid external pressures. But I'm backing the British bank to succeed.

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

8 reasons why the FTSE 100 could hit 7,672 points by December

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains multiple points he thinks might help to support the FTSE 100 in hitting fresh year-to-date highs.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to make passive income from UK shares

| Roland Head

Buying dividend shares is one of the best ways to generate passive income, says Roland Head. He explains how he's…

Read more »

Saucepan on a gas hob
Investing Articles

If I’d invested in Centrica shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Centrica shares have performed brilliantly in recent times. Is there still time for this Fool to buy or should he…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is another stock market crash on the way?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The US stock market has already crashed in 2022, losing 25% of its value at its June low. However, UK…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A 6.2% FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy to boost my income

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a yield well above the index average. Here's why I'd buy it to supercharge…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares that look ready for liftoff 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the UK market showing strong signs of recovery, I am considering these two overlooked FTSE 100 shares for my…

Read more »