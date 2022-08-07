Home » Investing Articles » Why do Lloyds shares seem so cheap?

Why do Lloyds shares seem so cheap?

Lloyds shares have been losing ground and now look cheap on some valuations. So why has our writer removed the bank from his portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

Looking at the current price of shares in banking giant Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), they can seem like a real bargain. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, for example, is less than eight.

The Lloyds share price today is 30% cheaper than it was five years ago and a couple of percentage points lower than this time last year. Add in a 4.7% dividend yield alongside management’s stated intention to raise the dividend in future and I understand why Lloyds shares could look very attractive to some investors.

Bank valuations

But what is the right way to value a bank like Lloyds? One is to use the P/E ratio. But the earnings are historical. So if earnings fall in future, the prospective P/E ratio may not be as attractive as it currently seems.

A single quarter of financial results can only ever be a snapshot of a company’s performance. But in its most recently reported quarter, the bank’s statutory post-tax profit fell 27% compared to the same period the prior year. That meant earnings per share, which had been 5.1p in the quarter last year, came in at 3.7p this time around.

That could help explain the fall over the past year. Even so, those are substantial earnings. That 3.7p in one quarter is a lot of profit for a share selling under 50p.

Lloyds is not even the cheapest of the big bank shares using a P/E ratio valuation method. Barclays has a P/E ratio of just 6. NatWest and HSBC are both in single digits, although costlier than Lloyds.

Economic concerns

I think the low valuations across the sector in general reflect the real reason for Lloyds shares being priced where they are at the moment. Investors seem to be marking down the whole sector, based on concerns about how banks may do over the next couple of years.

A worsening economy and expected recession could lead to more customers defaulting on loans. That might lead to bank profits sliding a long way, perhaps in a short period of time.

We saw exactly that happen in the last financial crisis. Indeed, at that point, Lloyds shares fell to trade in pennies. They have never recovered to trade in pounds again as they once did.

But a lot has changed since then, including tougher stress testing for banks’ contingency plans. On top of that, UK banks including Lloyds have yet to report sizeable increases in defaults. So far, the message has been that loan defaults remain at relatively low, manageable levels.

Why I sold my Lloyds shares

If that continues to be the case, I think buying Lloyds shares could yet turn out to be a great bargain. The bank has strong brands and a leading position in the UK banking market. If it sails through the coming years without profits falling much, today’s P/E ratio seems like good value.

The risk I see is that we simply do not know how the economy will perform. I am nervous that a combination of high inflation, increasing interest rates and expensive property prices could end up being unsustainable, leading to higher loan defaults. In fact, that is why I recently sold my Lloyds shares. I reinvested the money in a sector I felt had clearer growth prospects in coming years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the next bull market may have already begun

| Kevin Godbold

The UK stock market has taken the Bank of England's interest rate hike in its stride and green shoots suggest…

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing Articles

No contest! Here’s my stock of the week

| Paul Summers

An update from this company offered some relief from the economic gloom. It's this Fool's stock of the week.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are back on the rise: is now the time to jump onboard?

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares have risen over 25% in the past 30 days. This Fool takes a look at why and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest in shares to help beat inflation

| Alan Oscroft

Soaring prices could well outstrip our investing returns this year. I think it's more important to find shares to beat…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 recovering growth stocks to buy after excellent trading updates

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have seen a slight recovery of late due to several strong trading updates. Here are my two top…

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m using £200 a month to retire at 50

| Dylan Hood

This Fool takes a look at how he is investing £200 each month to build a retirement fund using compounding.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett loves this stock and so do I!

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains why he's following famous investor Warren Buffett and buying this stock for his portfolio.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

11.4% yield! A high-dividend FTSE share I’d buy to hold until 2030

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is packed with top dividend stocks offering enormous yields. Here's what I think could be one of the…

Read more »