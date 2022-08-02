Home » Investing Articles » Could United Utilities shares be a nice little earner?

Could United Utilities shares be a nice little earner?

United Utilities shares offer a yield close to 4% and a straightforward dividend policy. But is that enough to persuade our writer to buy them?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of new bank notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Like a lot of investors, I always welcome some extra income opportunities. One popular income share is United Utilities (LSE: UU). So, should I add United Utilities shares to my portfolio?

First I will look at why I think the shares might be rewarding for me – and then at the other side of the coin.

Why I might buy United Utilities shares

The common reason to buy utilities shares is because their dividends can offer healthy income streams.

United Utilities delivers on this. At the moment, the dividend yield is 3.9%. Although that is not as high as some other shares I already own, I do think it is still attractive enough for me to consider. If I put £1,000 into a share yielding 3.9% today and compounded the dividends annually, I could double my money in under 20 years if the share price remained steady.

Not only that, but I am optimistic that the company could grow its dividend in future. Growth last year was a measly 0.6% — but it was still growth. The dividend is covered by earnings. Dividends are never guaranteed, but the company has a stated policy of raising the payout in line with the growth rate of CPIH (the consumer prices index including owner occupiers’ costs) inflation each year through to 2025.

That is not exciting in the sense that in real terms it means the dividend will stay flat. But at least it is not a cut. CPIH has jumped – it was 8.2% in the 12 months to June. So I expect the next United Utilities dividend will show significant growth compared to last year.

Ongoing demand and limited competition for delivering utilities like water and sewage networks should help the company continue to generate substantial cashflows. But operating an aging infrastructure network can require heavy expenditure. Last year, I calculate that United Utilities actually had negative cash flows of £220, even before spending £296m on dividends.          

The bear case

Those cash flows concern me, because I expect further capital expenditure costs far into the future.

Another risk is profit margins. Like other businesses, United Utilities has to wrestle with wage inflation and other cost rises. But operating in a regulated industry, it does not simply have a free hand to raise costs as it likes. That could hurt future profitability.

Meanwhile, I do not see much of a long-term growth story here given the mature nature of the water industry. Nonetheless, the shares have moved up 22% in five years. I would be happy about that if I was a shareholder. I also think the dividend from United Utilities shares could be a handy source of income. It is not huge but it could still add up.

Overall, then, I think United Utilities do have the potential to be a nice little earner for me. But I see no reason to think they would help me get great, rather than simply nice, investment returns. So for now, I shall not be adding them to my portfolio.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing Articles

Best British dividend shares for August

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in July, which included big companies, smaller…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Falling FTSE 100 shares: 1 to buy in August… and 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

Two falling FTSE 100 shares have been catching our author’s eye at the start of August. One looks like an…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price a bargain or value trap?

| John Choong

Having outperformed the FTSE 100 for large parts of the year, the BT share price is now down 5%. So,…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 ‘no-brainer’ shares to buy before the market rebounds

| Harshil Patel

A stock market rebound can occur at any time. In anticipation, our writer considers which shares to buy for his…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying REITs for monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why our author thinks that real estate investment trusts (or REITs) could be a great way to boost his…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares I’m buying for the EV revolution

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Electronic vehicle sales are at a record high. Here, I look at the top UK shares in the space that…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Can buying investment trusts help me beat the stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer, like many investors, is keen to maximise his returns. Could buying shares in investment trusts be a way…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Today it’s a #StockTok investing hack. So why did Warren Buffett stop using it?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at one popular #StockTok investing hack and explains why Warren Buffett abandoned the strategy decades ago.

Read more »