Home » Investing Articles » How I’m building wealth with the FTSE 100 right now

How I’m building wealth with the FTSE 100 right now

There hasn’t been a better time to invest in stocks for years and the FTSE 100 is a rich hunting ground for opportunities like these.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

The FTSE 100 has been holding up well during 2022. It’s flirted with the 7,000 level a few times but has not remained below it for long. And that’s a big contrast with what happened in 2020 when it plunged well below 6,000, to within shooting distance of 5,000.

Of course, we haven’t suffered the shock of an unexpected pandemic in 2022. But the bear has been roaming around many individual company’s shares. And in some cases, we’ve seen stocks plunge by as much as 50%, and more.

Commodity prices

With that being the case, why has the Footsie proved to be so resilient? I reckon the answer to that is its diverse coverage of individual companies and different sectors. For example, the big mining companies such as Rio Tinto had been performing well because of elevated commodity prices. And they were doing so just as many other stocks plunged because of concerns about the economic outlook.

The index has several big-hitting miners within its ranks such as BHPAnglo AmericanAntofagastaGlencore and Fresnillo. But the recent falls in many commodity prices has affected the sector. For example, on Wednesday 27 July, Rio Tinto reported earnings almost $4bn lower in the first half than a year earlier. 

The damage to profits has been causing all these companies’ share prices to fall. But they haven’t really taken the FTSE 100 with them on their plunge. And I think that’s because falling commodity prices are good for other businesses. And we’ve seen many stock prices breaking higher within the index. 

Strong businesses trading well

I’m thinking of names such as smoking products maker British American Tobacco and banking company NatWest. Also, food service company Compass and information-based analytics and decision tools provider Relx. We’ve also seen moves higher from fast-moving consumer goods giant Unilever and premium alcoholic drinks maker Diageo.

These are all strong businesses trading well. And they’ve moved right into the void created by weakening miners to prop up the index. All that adds up to the index being a potentially decent long-term investment. And I’m holding it via a low-cost index tracking fund. I see the Footsie as a decent income generator via shareholder dividends. For example, the overall yield of the index is running at around 3.7%.

A rich hunting ground

I choose to roll this dividend income right back into my Footsie tracker investment. In that way, I’m hoping to compound my gains from the index into the future. And it’s easy to do by selecting the accumulation version of the tracker fund rather than the income version.

But I’m not stopping there. The index is a rich hunting ground for potentially decent long-term investments in individual company shares. And I’ve been picking off some of the recovering stocks I’ve mentioned along with others.

A positive long-term investment outcome isn’t certain because all shares come with risks, even big, blue-chip companies. Nevertheless, I see the FTSE 100 and its constituent businesses as a good arena for attempting to build wealth.

Kevin Godbold has positions in British American Tobacco and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Compass Group, Diageo, Fresnillo, RELX, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how buying income shares now could earn me £1,000 a month

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks that through buying the right income shares in today's market, he can build a four-figure monthly earnings…

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

I just sold all my Lloyds shares. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds raised its interim dividend nearly 20% this week. So why has our writer recently sold all his Lloyds shares?…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

3 growth shares I think could do well, even in a recession

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has picked a trio of growth shares he would consider holding in his portfolio in the hope they…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’ve snapped up this week for their dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes the underlying businesses of these two FTSE 250 shares. He's added them to his portfolio for their…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

After its latest results, are GSK shares a buy?

| Charlie Keough

GSK shares have had a strong year. As this continued yesterday in its latest update, this Fool explains why he'd…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Boeing shares at $156?

| George Theodosi

In the coming quarters, Boeing shares could see increased volatility as the 737 Max-10 recertification deadline edges closer.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares after another record-breaking quarter?

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares gained over the past week ahead of today's earnings report. And it didn't disappoint, with the group seeing…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

Why I’m ignoring Warren Buffett to buy this stock

| Mark Tovey

Despite legendary investor Warren Buffett recommending investors avoid precious metals, I decided to buy shares in a platinum fund. Here’s…

Read more »