Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE shares I’m already eyeing for August

2 FTSE shares I’m already eyeing for August

Our writer has been considering some possible purchases for his portfolio in the month of August. These two names caught his eye.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

After a hot July for some stocks, my focus is already starting to move towards August. Here are a couple of FTSE shares I am considering adding to my portfolio during the month.

Assura

Healthcare property landlord Assura (LSE: AGR) has several things going for it as far as I can see.

The long-term demand for healthcare is likely to be resilient, which means lots of buildings such as GP surgeries and ambulance depots are still needed. The sorts of tenants that rent those premises often do so for decades on end and can be relied upon to pay their bills. That compares favourably to the scrappier end of the commercial property market.

That helps Assura to generate substantial and fairly predictable cash flows, which in turn can fund dividends. At the moment, the dividend yield on offer is 4.4%. I think that is attractive. I also like the group’s valuation. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 12 looks like fair value to me for a quality business.

What could happen to change my analysis? One risk I see is the political risk of price capping for service providers to the NHS. Even without that, the politically sensitive nature of the sector could limit the profits to be made. But Assura’s large and growing estate looks set to be a long-term money spinner to me. That is why I would consider adding the shares to my portfolio.

Dunelm

Like Assura, Dunelm (LSE: DNLM) is a member of the FTSE 250 index. But unlike Assura, its name is known to millions of people as it has a nationwide chain of homeware stores.

Is now a good time to be in homewares, given the risk that consumer belt tightening could mean less money is spent on home decoration? Obviously some investors are sceptical. That risk helps explain why the shares have plummeted 35% over the past year.

But I think a recession may actually turn out to help sales at Dunelm. It stocks a wide range of items including some at low prices could help it attract new shoppers. Inflation may eat into profit margins, although for now at least the business seems confident it can manage rising prices without hurting profitability.

The shares yield 4%. The dividend is comfortably covered and the company balance sheet looks healthy to me. At the time of its interim results, the company was sitting on net cash of £48m. Free cash flow of £106m in the first half underlined what I see as the attractiveness of Dunelm’s business model. I own the shares in my portfolio and would consider buying more in August.

Buying FTSE shares this summer to hold for years

Both of these FTSE 250 shares strike me as attractive options to add to my portfolio for the long term.

I expect more economic doom and gloom may emerge over the summer, which could offer me an even lower price to buy these two shares. But I already think they offer me attractive long-term value. I like their cash generative business models and would happily buy both.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Dunelm. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is the Woodbois share price a steal at under 5p?

| Hamish Cassidy

The share price of Woodbois dropped to 4.6p last week. At such a cheap price, is this raw materials stock…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

56% of investors plan to build wealth the Warren Buffett way!

| Royston Wild

Warren Buffett has made a fortune by making timely stock purchases. Now investors are looking to follow his lead by…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Is now — finally — the perfect moment to buy solid state battery shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been considering adding battery shares to his portfolio for years. Here he explains how he is reacting…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Are Shell shares a boring but safe choice for my pension?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sold his Shell shares after a dividend cut in 2020. Could they merit a place again in his…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The BT share price goes nowhere for a year. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price is down 5% over six months and 42% over five years. This FTSE 100 stock looks…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares lose 25% in 2022. Time for a climb?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have lost almost a quarter of their value in 2022. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 index is down 1%…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price finally be back on its way up? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

While the Bank of England mulls over another interest rate hike, I think the Lloyds share price stands to gain…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

12% yield! A dividend stock I bought to boost my passive income

| Royston Wild

I think buying UK dividend stocks is the best way investors can try to make a big passive income. Here's…

Read more »