Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest in a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to target over £1,500 of annual dividend income

How I’d invest in a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to target over £1,500 of annual dividend income

Our writer thinks buying these eight companies in his Stocks and Shares ISA could potentially boost his passive income streams.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

I have been thinking about how to increase my passive income streams. If I had £20,000 in my Stocks and Shares ISA at the moment, here is one way I would consider investing it to try and earn dividends.

I would diversify evenly across eight different shares, reducing my risk by limiting exposure to any one business sector.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Financial services

Right now a lot of financial services firms trade on what look like cheap valuations. I think that reflects some of the risks – a worsening economy could lead to lower profits for such firms. In the long run, however, I think there will be robust demand in this sector.

Among financial shares for my ISA, I would pick fund manager M&G with its 9.2% yield. I would also buy insurer Direct Line, which currently yields 9.1%. Both benefit from strong brands, established customer bases, and long experience in their key markets.

Tobacco

Tobacco is a popular sector among income investors. The industry tends to throw off large cash flows, with limited need to reinvest in the business. Manufacturing costs are low, but the product can support premium prices.

All of that helps to fund juicy dividends. I would buy British American Tobacco, yielding 6.3%, and the 9.0%-yielding Imperial Brands. Both face the same risk – that declining cigarette usage in many markets will hurt revenues and profits. They are responding in different ways. British American is aggressively moving into non-cigarette products, while Imperial is milking cigarettes as a cash cow for the coming years.

I think both strategies could help support meaty dividends. I currently own both shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA already and would consider buying more.

Housebuilding

Another sector facing risks to revenues and profits in coming years is housebuilding. A housing market fall is definitely a risk to consider. Then again, short supply means housing demand may hold up well. Builders continue to report strong sales pipelines.

I would buy Persimmon, with a 12.2% yield, and Taylor Wimpey, with its 7.1% yield. They continue to perform well and have strong positions in the market. Even if a housing market fall does lead to lower dividends at some point, there is a possibility the companies could still pay out a reduced but attractive amount. Persimmon, for example, could halve its dividend yet still have a higher yield than most FTSE 100 companies.

Consumer goods

Finally I would buy consumer goods manufacturer Unilever for its 4.0% yield, along with 4.3%-yielder Tesco.

These companies sell items used in everyday life, from soap to food. So I expect demand to remain robust. I also think both have a competitive advantage: Unilever in its brand portfolio and Tesco with its estate of stores across the UK. Shoppers tightening their belts may hurt revenues and Tesco is seeing evidence of this in-store. But each firm’s competitive advantage could help it stay profitable.

Investing my Stocks and Shares ISA

Splitting £20,000 evenly across these eight shares would hopefully generate around £1,530 of annual dividends. I think that could be an attractive passive income for me both now and in years to come.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco, Direct Line, Imperial Brands, M&G and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Tesco, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 top penny stocks to buy today!

| Royston Wild

There are plenty of great penny stocks I'd buy today despite the uncertain economic outlook. Here are three I'm considering…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Down 14% so far this year, can Lloyds shares recover?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares have fallen since the start of 2022. Our writer considers why -- and whether the chance of price…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares sell for pennies. Should I buy more?

| Christopher Ruane

As Rolls-Royce shares continue to trade for pennies, our writer examines the case for increasing his holding.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 22% yielding dividend stock to buy for passive income

| Stuart Blair

Dividend stocks are increasing in popularity due to inflationary pressures. Here's a US-listed one with a yield of over 20%!

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 85%, here’s an unbelievably cheap UK share to buy

| Stuart Blair

The stock market has not made pretty viewing in the past few months. Here's a UK share, down 85%, which…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

5 top tips for a lifetime of passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Our shaky economic outlook right now is strengthening my focus on maintaining a long-term, passive income investment strategy.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’d follow Peter Lynch’s advice and buy this bargain growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Peter Lynch has managed to establish himself as a superstar investor. Therefore, I'm following his advice and buying this growth…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend stocks to buy!

| Royston Wild

I think stock market volatility provides a great opportunity to nab a bargain. So I've been searching for the best…

Read more »