Home » Investing Articles » 2 ‘recession shares’ I’d buy with dividend growth potential

2 ‘recession shares’ I’d buy with dividend growth potential

Here are a couple of ‘recession shares’ our writer would consider for his portfolio that he thinks might keep growing their dividends.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

With a worsening economy spelling trouble for some companies, I have been thinking about businesses that might continue to thrive even in tough times. Here are a pair of so-called recession shares I would consider adding to my portfolio. Although dividends are never guaranteed, I think both of them could continue to increase their payouts in coming years.

DCC

DCC (LSE: DCC) operates in a few different business areas. One that I think should see demand hold up fairly well whatever happens to the economy is energy supply. It sells energy like gas to sites such as homes not connected to the power grid. Ongoing customer demand and a limited number of competitors should help this business keep doing well, in my opinion.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

As well as energy, the company operates in other areas such as information technology. Some of these activities will likely perform better than others in a recession. But the spread of businesses and revenue streams gives the firm the benefit of diversification. So even if one part slows down, other divisions may continue to do well.

It has raised its dividend annually for 27 years in a row, with last year’s increase being a chunky 10%. Such growth is never guaranteed, but its appealing business model and proven profit potential could help to support future increases. After the shares fell 17% in the past year, DCC now yields 3.5%.

National Grid

I reckon National Grid (LSE: NG) is also set to benefit from the robust nature of energy demand. Higher prices or tighter budgets may lead some customers to use less electricity. But business and residential properties will still need power. That should help profits at the firm as it owns the infrastructure through which a lot of the nation’s electricity is distributed.

That business model has worked for decades through thick and thin and I see no particular reason for that to change any time soon. There are risks though. The company has been reducing its exposure to gas distribution. This means it could be more sensitive than before to swings in electricity usage. If it falls, the business may see revenues and profits declining too. But with gas demand likely to fall due to environmental rules, I reckon the electricity focus should be the right long-term move for it.

National Grid shares offer me a dividend yield of 4.9%. The dividend has been growing in recent years and is more than covered by earnings, so I see potential for modest future growth.  

Buying recession shares with dividends

I like these companies because I think their business models offer the potential for future profits driven by robust customer demand. That could help support their share prices.

But the prospect of growing dividends also sounds good to me. In a recession, money can get tighter, so passive income streams such as dividends can be particularly helpful. That is why I would consider both of these shares for my portfolio right now.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Is now the time to be greedy and buy the FAANG stocks?

| Andrew Mackie

The FAANG stocks have had a tough time as of late. Andrew Mackie explores whether now is the time for…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to buy now with a spare £500

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing a couple of UK shares for his portfolio that he thinks could benefit from long-term commercial…

Read more »

Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem
Investing Articles

Are the Woodbois share price gains sustainable?

| Charlie Carman

Sustainability is at the core of this African timber business, but big recent gains and high volatility raise questions about…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could the Helium One (HE1) share price roar higher this year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why speculation about future prospects could push the Helium One (HE1) share price higher, but risks still…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he approaches the question of when to start buying shares.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

I bought Pinterest stock and here’s why

| John Choong

After losing all of its pandemic momentum, Pinterest stock is now down 75% from its peak. So, here's why I…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy now and hold for 10 years!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at penny stocks that could help my portfolio grow over the next decade. Despite the current volatility, now…

Read more »

A Deliveroo rider cycles in London
Investing Articles

Down 65% in 12 months, is the Deliveroo share price set to climb now?

| Alan Oscroft

The best time to buy is often when everyone else is selling. The Deliveroo share price fall is inspiring the…

Read more »