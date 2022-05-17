Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 recession-proof FTSE stocks!

Here are 2 recession-proof FTSE stocks!

In the face of current economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession, this Fool identifies two recession-proof FTSE stocks.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application

Image source: Getty Images

I have identified two FTSE stocks I believe are recession-proof.

Before I dive into my stock picks, what’s this talk about a recession? Well, soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which have led to a cost of living crisis, has many believing we are heading for a recession. As a savvy investor with a clear investment strategy, I want to ensure my hard-earned cash is protected.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

FTSE stock #1

Consumer goods powerhouse Unilever (LSE:ULVR) has a portfolio of brands that span food, drink, home care, and beauty products. It has a worldwide presence and profile and many of its goods are considered essential products to day-to-day life.

No matter the current economic climate, consumers will need essential items from its portfolio of brands. This is why I feel a company like Unilever may experience minor issues if any recession were to occur, but would ultimately continue to perform well.

Let’s take a closer look at the current state of play with Unilever. The shares are currently trading for 3,661p, which is 14% lower compared to this time last year when the shares were trading for 4,281p.

The rising cost of raw materials as well as the supply chain crisis are credible risks towards Unilever’s growth, performance, and returns. These elements could squeeze profit margins and affect sales too.

I believe the Unilever share price has fallen, like many other FTSE stocks, due to the stock market correction and macroeconomic headwinds. This has presented me with an opportunity, however. The shares look even better value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. The shares also pay a dividend to boost my passive income stream with a yield of to 4%. Dividends can be cancelled at any time, however.

Investor returns are underpinned by performance and Unilever has a good track record of performance growth. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however.

Pick #2

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) is a group of businesses that operate in five segments. These are sugar, agriculture, retail, grocery, and ingredients. It is one of the biggest food producers in the world, of sugar and bakers yeast to be specific.

Like Unilever, ABF has defensive attributes, as food is an essential item consumers will need despite the economic outlook.

So what’s happening with ABF shares? As I write, they are currently trading for 1,665p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 2,287p, which is a 27% drop over a 12-month period. Again, macroeconomic issues and the stock market correction have affected ABF and other FTSE shares and caused them to drop.

The rising cost of materials and the supply chain crisis could have an impact on ABF’s performance, profitability, and returns.

ABF shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 16. The FTSE 100 average is 15. The shares also offer a passive income stream with a dividend yield of just less than 3%. ABF’s performance track record is also favourable, with a history of growth in revenue and profit. This performance is vital to growth and investor returns.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

In penny stock territory, is the Rolls-Royce share price set to soar?

| Stuart Blair

The Rolls-Royce share price has sunk recently, falling into penny stock territory. But with flying hours recovering, is it too…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares drop 20% in 4 months. Should I buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have lost a fifth of their value since peaking on 17 January this year. But after rebounding from…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the stock market recovery stalls, should I wait to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Has the stock market recovery run out of steam? If so, what does that mean for our writer's portfolio? Here…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

At 55p, is the Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) share price too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

With a low P/E ratio and strong financial results, could the Bitcoin miner be good value for money?

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here is 1 penny stock primed to benefit from the construction boom!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a penny stock that he believes could benefit from the construction boom, and explains why…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

Here is 1 top passive income stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan wants to boost his passive income stream through dividends and has identified this insurance giant as a way…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

These are the 5 worst ways to invest in stocks

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's all too easy to lose money when you don't really know how to invest in stocks. Here are the…

Read more »